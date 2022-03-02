Internet users report widescale connections problems

Problems appear to have begun shortly before 2pm.

Large numbers of internet users were reporting problems accessing services on Wednesday afternoon.

Customers of the country’s third-largest broadband provider, Orcon, were reporting the most problems to outage site Down Detector.

But a high volume of fault reports from Spark, Vodafone, 2degees and Sky broadband customers and others suggested knock-on issues.

READ MORE:

* 2degrees suffers widespread outage at same time key merger details unveiled

* Outage highlights vulnerable network for remote Marlborough residents

* Vodafone turns fibre network into 'sensor' able to detect leaks, cars and quakes



Orcon said shortly before 2pm that it was investigating a network issue affecting broadband and some of its internal systems.

The company tweeted shortly after 2.30pm that it was seeing services come back online but asked customers who were still offline to be patient “as it will take some time for everything to catch up”.

Orcon asked customers not to call it if possible, saying its contact centre was experiencing an influx of calls and might be unreachable.

Spokesman Quentin Reade said the outage affected “selected” customers.

The fault had been resolved but some customers might need to reboot their modems, he said.

Vodafone said it had no issues on its network but all internet providers that exchanged traffic with Orcon through ‘peering’ exchanges were impacted