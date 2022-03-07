Courier network under pressure with delays up to one week

Courier companies are feeling the squeeze as the industry is put under pressure by Covid-19.

New Zealand Couriers is delivering only critical items to and from Auckland with half its workforce not able to work due to Covid-19.

Deliveries to residential addresses in North Harbour, Auckland and Hamilton were expected to take up to seven days longer than normal because the areas were at “critical status” on Monday.

Whangarei, Greymouth and Christchurch had three-day delivery delays because they were under “high pressure”.

READ MORE:

* Stressed Aramex courier drivers say strike action is on the cards

* Aramex offers $600 a week subsidy to courier drivers revealed to be earning less than minimum wage

* Supreme Court sends Pizza Hut franchisees' delivery driver case back to ERA



The network’s status would be reviewed on Tuesday.

PostHaste has a similar network framework as NZ Couriers.

Whangarei, North Harbour, Auckland, Rotorua, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin were all at “high pressure”, while the rest of the network was operating normally.

NZ Post chief operating officer Brendon Main said NZ Post was seeing minimal disruption to delivery services, with some parcels delayed by up to two days.

There were no restrictions on essential versus non-essential items being sent through the NZ Post network.

Supplied Urgent Couriers began using electric bikes instead of traditional courier vehicles in Central Auckland after they struggled to get drivers who would navigate the pedestrian-focused streets of the inner city.

“We prepared for this latest outbreak by increasing our capacity to deliver by bringing on more people,” he said.

At one courier company, a driver said he and his colleagues were under so much pressure that people were still working despite having tested positive for Covid-19, a claim the company’s chief executive denied.

About five people at its Christchurch Aramex depot tested positive last week, the contractor said.

“We don't have the option of sick pay, and most of these people have families to look after, they don't have an option. If they take time off they have no pay."

Aramex NZ chief operating officer Brad Bernie said the company was not aware of any drivers testing positive and continuing to work, and it would not be tolerated.

Not-For-Syndication Aramex contractors are going to work while infectious with Covid-19, as they can't afford time off, contractor says.

“There have been a small number of positive cases within the Christchurch depot; those individuals have been isolating since receiving their positive result and are only able to return to work following the end of their isolation period and receiving a negative result.”

The driver who made the claim refused to have his name used, and the drivers who he said were working despite their positive tests declined to talk to Stuff.

E Tū spokesman Joe Gallagher said, if contractors were working while Covid-positive, it was “exactly what was wrong with the contractor model”, where all the risk and liability sits with the contractor.

“We've got a high contagious variant that is spreading and these are the people that will transfer it through the country and through other workforces.”