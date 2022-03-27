Two years of Covid leaves surprisingly little impact on national economy

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr discusses the level of concern about inflation in February.

OPINION: If a historian leafing through New Zealand’s economic records skipped ahead from the time before the Covid pandemic, to today, they might be left scratching their heads.

At first glance, it might seem as though it had been an uneventful couple of years.

The country’s GDP grew by 3.3 per cent over the two-year period between 2019 and 2021, which would seem a big sluggish but nothing remarkable.

The Reserve Bank might have seemed to have had an extremely quiet time.

The historian would see the official cash rate still sitting at 1 per cent, the same level it was at on March 15, 2020.

That was just before governor Adrian Orr pushed through an emergency 75 basis point cut in response to the pandemic, of course.

Employment figures might suggest it had been a pretty good couple of years, with unemployment dropping from 4.2 per cent to 3.2 per cent.

Few could have guessed a global pandemic prompting long lockdowns would have left such a small mark on economic activity and employment.

Not at all bad, they might think, given they would also see an increase in the labour participation rate – the proportion of people in work or wanting it – from 70.4 per cent to 71.1 per cent.

But then they might see annual inflation had jumped from 2.5 per cent to 5.9 per cent and wonder if someone had actually fallen into a coma at the Reserve Bank.

If they got as far as looking at QV’s house price data, the mystery would definitely deepen as they wondered why the average house price rose 41 per cent between the start of April 2020 and January of this year, to top $1 million.

Might that have been a typo perhaps? Or had there been a sudden influx of people into New Zealand because of some sort of global catastrophe?

A quick check of immigration data would rule that out.

They would see previously strong net migration had fallen off a cliff and then gone a little into reverse in the year to the end of September last year.

So would they think “ah, that explains it”, if they then found out there had been a global pandemic during the period?

Apart from higher inflation and massive jump in house prices, the overall economy doesn't look to be in a very different place than it was two years ago.

It seems improbable.

All of which should be a warning against forecasting what might happen over the next two years with any degree of confidence.

Even if we knew what surprises were in store, it would be a different matter to predict what effect they might have.

But it is the job of some economists to guess the future.

The Treasury hit what may prove to be “peak confidence” in December when it released a very rosy assessment of what the future holds in its Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU).

Those forecasts include inflation tamely dropping within the Reserve Bank’s target band under 3 per cent in a couple of years and unemployment staying at or below 4 per cent until at least June 2025.

The impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine means that if inflation does drop back that far, that will now only be after a much larger spike – possibly above 8 per cent.

Most optimistically, Treasury forecast a four-year period between July this year and June 2026 when it expects wage growth will outstrip inflation by a very handsome 1.4 per cent to 2 per cent each year.

New Zealanders tighten their belts as increasing grocery, petrol and housing costs create a perfect storm.

If correct, its predictions would leave real wages about 7.5 per cent higher in real terms at the end of that period.

Are such good times around the corner?

With inflation worries growing, interest rates rising, and consumer and business confidence tanking, it is hard to see they are – unless, that is, the country turns the tap right back up on immigration for another “sugar hit”.

If we could rip a couple of years out of the history books right now and skip ahead two years, a lot of economists might be tempted.