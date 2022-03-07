Former prime minister Jenny Shipley and fellow Mainzeal directors seek to overturn $36 million damages at Supreme Court

Dame Jenny Shipley and fellow directors have been fighting a multi-million court award over the collapse of Mainzeal.

A three-day hearing at the Supreme Court has begun to determine whether former prime minister Jenny Shipley and other directors from collapsed construction firm Mainzeal must pay a total of $38.3m in damages and costs to the company’s liquidators.

In February 2019, Mainzeal directors former prime minister Dame Jenny Shipley, Richard Yan, Peter Gomm and Clive Tilby were found liable at the High Court in Auckland ruled for breaching director duties by trading recklessly, and ordered to pay a total of $36m​ in damages and $2.3m​ in costs to Mainzeal.

Shipley, prime minister from 1997 to 1999​, was liable for a maximum of $6m​ of damages.

Mainzeal, which built many iconic buildings including the Supreme Court building, was put into liquidation in 2013 owing nearly 1400 unsecured creditors $110 million​.

The directors failed to overturn the damages order at the Court of Appeal in March last year, but were successful in persuading the Court of Appeal to order a fresh damages hearing.

The decision prompted appeals to the Supreme Court by both the directors, and Mainzeal's liquidators Andrew Bethell and Brian Mayo-Smith.

Jack Hodder QC, representing Shipley, Gomm, and Tilby, told the Supreme Court on Monday that Mainzeal’s directors developed a strategy to save the company, and that they had acted rationally and without self-interest in doing so.

Mainzeal built some iconic buildings before going bust, as well as a few eyesores.

The Court of Appeal found “the writing was on the wall” in July 2011, and that Mainzeal should not have taken on new liabilities and construction projects.

But Hodder said the Court of Appeal should have found that the experienced directors had a rational basis for believing Mainzeal’s turnaround strategy could have worked.

“There were grounds for belief that there could be a restoration of material profitability. There could be a return to having a credible balance sheet,” he said.

Mainzeal's strategy was to trade its way out of trouble with non-legally binding support from Richina Pacific, a related company based in China.

When that support was withdrawn in late January 2013 in a letter from Yan to Mainzeal’s directors, major Mainzeal creditor Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) lost confidence, and pulled the plug on the company.

The liquidators claimed about $75m of Mainzeal’s losses were incurred as a result of Mainzeal’s directors allowing the company to continue trading while insolvent.

JOHN SELKIRK/Stuff Liquidators say Richard Yan must pay $18 million in damages he owes to Mainzeal and its creditors.

The results of Mainzeal’s turnaround strategy were not ideal, Hodder said.

But Hodder maintained Mainzeal’s directors had not traded recklessly, or failed in their duties under section 136 of the Companies Act.

Section 136 states that the director of a company must not agree to the company incurring an obligation unless the director believes at that time on reasonable grounds that the company will be able to perform the obligation when it is required to do so.

In approving the strategy, the directors had exercised commercial judgment, which was what the Companies Act was designed to facilitate, Hodder said.

“This was a marginal company, not an unsalvageable company. They were entitled to carry on trading, including having regard to the consequences, if they stopped trading,” Hodder said.

At the time, Mainzeal was also having to deal with leaky building claims.

Throughout the whole civil trial, the directors have maintained they believed the company would be able to meet its obligations as they fell due.

Paul McCredie Ironically, the Supreme Court building in Wellington was built by Mainzeal.

The directors are covered by liability insurance which will pay their damages.

The hearing continues.