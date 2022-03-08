Kiwibank parent looks at possible sale of Kiwi Wealth

A partial sharemarket listing of Kiwi Wealth Management could raise capital for state-owned Kiwibank.

Kiwibank’s parent company is seeking buyers for its KiwiSaver fund manager Kiwi Wealth.

State-owned Kiwi Group Holdings said it was exploring a range of opportunities to enable subsidiary company Kiwi Wealth Management to continue to grow and unlock value.

That included the possibility of Kiwi Wealth being sold.

Kiwi Wealth was the fifth largest KiwiSaver provider at the end of December, according to funds research company Morningstar, with just over $7 billion under management.

Kiwi Wealth is the KiwiSaver provider for Kiwibank, and was bought by Kiwi Group Holdings in 2012 from founder Gareth Morgan.

Kiwi Group Holdings’ chairwoman Paula Rebstock said Kiwi Wealth had performed strongly over recent years.

But the time was right to “test the market interest to best position both Kiwi Wealth and Kiwi Group Holdings for the future”, Rebstock said.

There had been no decision to sell, but it was prudent to consider potential interest from buyers who had the ability to develop investment management services to benefit investors, she said.

Goldman Sachs had been hired to lead the process of assessing possible options for the sale of Kiwi Wealth, she said.

Kiwi Wealth chief executive Rhiannon McKinnon said in the meantime, it was “business asusual”.

The move comes as the Government, and the state-owned shareholders of Kiwi Group Holdings, are considering the future of Kiwibank.

SUPPLIED Rhiannon McKinnon, chief executive of Kiwi Wealth, says it is business as usual at Kiwi Wealth.

Former chief executive Sam Knowles suggested a partial listing on the NZX sharemarket so KiwiSaver funds could buy its shares, and the bank could raise capital.

Kiwi Group Holdings is owned by New Zealand Post (which holds a 53 per cent stake), the New Zealand Superannuation Fund (25 per cent) and the Accident Compensation Corporation (22 per cent).