Rare quarry consent highlights pressure on sources for gravel in construction industry

Neighbours of land north of Featherston granted consent for a quarry are upset they weren't notified. (video from Nov 2020 when regional council consent announced.)

The aggregate industry is stuck between a rock and a hard place finding new sources of this critical construction material.

A controversial new resource consent for an aggregate extraction quarry in Featherston is a rare example of a fresh approval for a new source of gravel.

Increased demand, depleted river aggregate stores and resource consent struggles were putting the squeeze on existing and new sources, said industry observers.

Supplied Conditions set for the operation of existing quarries are very restrictive on work hours, vehicle movements, noise and dust emissions, Infrastructure Commission chair Alan Bollard says.

Wayne Scott of the Aggregate and Quarry Association said new land-based quarries were critical with extraction from rivers around the country reducing as the effects of climate change impacted on river flows and rock resources depleted.

“We are increasingly having to look to land-based quarries to provide the rock, stone and sand that were often once sourced from riverbeds.

“Such supplies are crucial when we have a housing and infrastructure boom as these materials form the very foundation of every building and road.”

Wairarapa’s aggregate costs skyrocketed in recent years-- a situation shared by many other regions across the country.

With its high volume and low cost, aggregate gets much more expensive the further it has to be transported.

“The cost is really in carting it any sort of distance and that’s one of the main reasons it’s costly to import because it’s a low value product.

“So there are not too many alternatives to getting it locally.”

Industry estimates suggested that the cost of aggregate doubled when carted over 30 kilometres.

Wellington has two main extraction points – Belmont Quarry and Horokiwi Quarry– but both these sources may be exhausted in the next couple of decades, Scott said.

Scott said Wairarapa was typical of many other places across the country which were putting restrictions on aggregate takes from rivers and there were difficulties in getting new consents.

“While New Zealand has a great endowment of aggregate, getting quarries consented and getting people to invest in quarries is getting more and more problematic.

“Which is a combination of people not wanting quarries near where they live and Government policy around recent freshwater regulations.”

Scott said Wairarapa now had to look to land-based quarrying to get enough material.

supplied/Stuff A map showing Underhill Rd, Algies Rd near Featherston where a new quarry has been approved.

South Wairarapa District Council last week approved the consent for PJ Warren Earthmoving to process extract and process gravel on the Underhill Road site just north of Featherston.

Landowner Peter Warren said he was pleased the “long and challenging process” to get approval for a new quarry on the outskirts of the town was over.

“We are very conscious of being good neighbours and the operation will only occur during weekday working hours and is subject to a number of other conditions to mitigate effects on neighbouring properties.”

The Featherston quarry consent faced fierce opposition from local residents who said they would be badly affected by the increased activity in the area.

The Infrastructure Commission’s resources study released last November highlighted the aggregate industry’s inability to meet peaks in demand.

Waka Kotahi/Stuff The Transmission Gully project required enormous amounts of aggregate.

“We have seen examples of major projects causing significant disruption to aggregate supply, such as Transmission Gully in Wellington.

“Local quarries are limited in how much they can increase production, causing shortages for other projects.”