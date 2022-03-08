Air NZ senior cabin crew to strike after pay negotiations stall

Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER takes a test flight after 600 days grounded because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Air NZ cabin crew leaders who are members of the E tū union have issued a strike notice after pay negotiations stalled.

More than 44 cabin crew leaders, who fly on 787s and are responsible for in-flight training, plan to strike from March 22, halting the training of existing and returning crew.

The strike would not affect the travelling public, but might delay the training of new crew members.

E tū negotiator Sandie Bartlett​ said the cabin crew had run out of other options and had been forced to strike.

“We’ve been in bargaining for more than two years, and the company has so far refused to recognise that the wages for experienced cabin crew returning from redundancy are too low,” Bartlett​ said.

Salaries for cabin crew start at $42,917, the union said. Over a 40-hour week that would work out at $20.60 an hour but staff were concerned that would be overtaken by the new minimum wage of $21.20 an hour in April.

E tū wanted to see the starting rate raised to at least the living wage of $22.75 per hour.

The union had also asked Air NZ for clearer rules around fatigue management.

Bartlett​ said Air New Zealand’s focus on long-range trips to North America meant cabin crew often had to fly for up to 19 hours, and up to 22 hours if there were flight delays.

“We need reassurances our wages will go up and that our rosters won’t increase the existing fatigue problems all crew face.”

E tū head of aviation Savage​ said while the current strike would not be disruptive to Air NZ customers “more strike action was possible”.

It was impossible for crew members to survive on the wages currently on offer, he said.

“We don’t believe the company will be able to retain experienced and trained crew with the amount it has offered so far.”

Savage​ said a decent pay increase must be on the cards for members to consider a resolution.

Cabin crew were responsible for safe operations in the air and went through extensive training to develop the experience and expertise needed to do their jobs, he said.

“It was only fair they are provided with decent jobs with pay rates which reflect the high level of personal commitment they bring to their work.”

Air NZ has been contacted for comment.