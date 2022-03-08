Molesworth St reopens to traffic but businesses near Parliament still doing it tough

Molesworth Street in Wellington is now open to traffic. The street was the epicentre of the Parliament occupation which saw the street blocked for 23 odd days.

The opening up of Molesworth St next to Parliament to traffic marks another step towards normality for the area around Parliament after the protests, but there’s still a long way to go.

Lower Molesworth St was opened to traffic on Tuesday morning, after remaining shut to vehicles ever since the protestors who had occupied Parliament for 23 days had blocked surrounding streets.

Owner of The Backbencher pub, which is on Molesworth St opposite Parliament, Alistair Boyce​, said he was about to open the adjoining cafe Cellar-vate, but the famed watering hole of the politicos would remain closed.

Boyce said he was glad to see the end of the protests and the reopening of Molesworth St, but was still bitterly disappointed by the lack of engagement or assistance from Government.

“Now we’re waiting for the working population to return. So we’re trying to gear up for that, but we’re losing money hand-over-fist in the meantime, still with no targetted support from the Government.”

He called the trading environment under the red light of the Covid-19 Protection Framework “untenable and unworkable”.

“Means it’s almost impossible to open, that coupled with their 10-day stand down with Covid, I’ve got at least five or six staff down.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Police preparing to clear out anti-mandate protesters from the roads around Parliament last Wednesday.

Boyce said some business owners of the area had been visited by Mayor Andy Foster, but the council had not promised any support either.

The occupation of the streets surrounding Parliament was forcibly cleared by police last Wednesday, which descended into a riot.

Rubbish and concrete blocks have been removed in an effort to restore the area after more than three weeks of occupation.