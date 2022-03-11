Council signed off motel with no fire alarm, then blamed owner 13 years later

Wayne Bradshaw with the fire alarm he had retro-fitted to a motel he owns.

When Wayne Bradshaw built a motel in Havelock North 20 years ago, the local council inspected it and issued a code compliance certificate with no concerns.

Thirteen years later, in 2015, the Hastings District Council realised it had made a mistake. The Wine Country Lodge was supposed to have a fire alarm system, as stipulated in the plans approved by council. It should not have been given the certificate until that was done.

It slapped a “dangerous building” notice on the motel at the start of Queen’s Birthday Weekend 2015 and told Bradshaw he needed to get a fire alarm system installed as soon as possible.

Bradshaw, who was a district councillor from 2007 to 2016, had the fire alarm system installed to make the motel compliant, but questioned how the council could never have noticed the problem, especially when the building was given its annual warrant of fitness each year.

READ MORE:

* Timaru District Council disagrees with man's worries over woodburner installations

* New hospital opened despite warnings about potentially unsafe fire defects

* 103 aluminium clad buildings in Wellington, but 'no concerns' from council



He felt the council should have accepted some responsibility for its error and asked that it contribute to some of the roughly $100,000 it cost to retrofit the alarm system.

The council wouldn’t do that. So Bradshaw, through his company, Estate Properties Ltd, went to the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) seeking a determination the council had erred. He sought a reversal of the 2002 certificate. It should be replaced, he said, by a certificate that corresponded to the date the fire alarm system was actually installed – August 2016.

He wanted that because under the Building Act the council could only be sued for negligence for something it had done in the previous 10 years. If the certificate was dated 2016 he could pursue the council for some of the retrofit cost.

“It was a matter of principle. If the council had just acknowledged its error and made a small contribution, it would have been fine by me. Yes, there should have been an alarm system. I didn’t know that.

“I left that entirely up to my engineer. He dealt with the council about all that stuff, and when the certificate was granted I thought that was the end of it.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Fully compliant now: the Wine Country Motel in Havelock North.

MBIE heard the dispute and ruled that the council had indeed erred by issuing the compliance certificate, but it declined to reverse it.

Bradshaw appealed the decision, arguing that under Building Act MBIE had been obliged to rule that the certificate should be reversed or modified.

In a recently released decision, Judge Lance Rowe disagreed and ruled MBIE had acted appropriately.

Bradshaw said this week he had largely put the whole experience behind him, but it still irked.

“It will always seem like a petulant, churlish act on the council’s part. What annoys me most – and I know this because I was in the council so long – is that a council can get away with the sort of things when others can’t. It should have accepted it hadn’t done its job in the first place,” he said.

The council’s group manager planning and regulatory services John O’Shaughnessy would not answer questions from Stuff.

“This matter has been dealt with through the court and council will not be making any further comment,” he said.