Government departments advised to 'pause' dismissal of unvaccinated workers

Government departments and agencies have been advised to “pause” the dismissal of staff who are refusing to get vaccinated.

The advice from the Public Service Commission, comes after the High Court ruled vaccine mandates for Police and Defence Force workers was unlawful.

The commission said while the court ruling applied only to Police and the Defence Force, it was a “timely reminder that health and safety risk assessments should be reviewed on a regular basis to maintain their currency and test the assessments against emerging or new advice”.

A number of agencies were in the process of dismissing unvaccinated staff under the current vaccine policy, but dismissals should only occur under certain circumstances, the commission said.

“Dismissals should only occur after all reasonable alternatives have been exhausted,” and bearing in mind the rapidly changing environment.

“We therefore recommend that dismissal processes are paused whilst agencies review their health and safety risk assessment and vaccination policy,” the Commission said.

The commission recommended agencies “revisit the rationale for any proposed dismissals” and take “legal advice where necessary”.

Duncan Cotteril senior associate Alastair Espie​ said employers did not need to be concerned the High Court ruling would affect their business in the near future.

The commission’s guidance was a reminder to all employers to ensure their health risk assessments were up to date, Espie​ said.

A risk assessment in December would be different to one in March, because of the the Omicron strain and the availability of rapid antigen tests, he said.

Private sector employers conducting a redundancy process with unvaccinated staff did not need to pause the process, as long as their risk assessment was current and they were exploring all alternatives before dismissal, he said.

Espie​ said dismissals based on previous health risk assessments did not become unjustified if those risk assessments changed.

“Every decision to dismiss an employee is based on the information employers have at the time. Any changes to that information is not going to go back and retrospectively change the justification for prior decisions.”

Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope​ said there was a considerable amount of uncertainty around vaccine mandates among businesses.

“Business is caught between a rock and a hard place. They need the staff, but they want to keep their vaccinated staff safe,” Hope said.

“In reality unvaccinated people are more likely to transmit and spread the virus. How you deal with that is a real challenge for business.”

Hope​ said most businesses were taking a cautious approach, and action taken in response to unvaccinated staff was taken carefully.

“If business were in the process of dismissing unvaccinated staff, then they will want to take a belts and braces approach. The Government have said at some point mandates will be removed, so businesses are keeping that in mind with any decision they are making,” he said.