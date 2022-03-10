Not 'a popularity contest': Council considers views on proposal to sell central city site to Wilson Parking

The site that could be sold to Wilson Parking is in the foreground, with the new Court Theatre under construction in the background.

A proposal by Christchurch City Council to sell prime central city land to Wilson Parking to build and operate a car park has been slammed as being “lazy, unimaginative and shortsighted”.

But councillors have been told that the new Court Theatre's existence will be threatened without a car park building next door.

Christchurch City Council is considering selling land to Wilson Parking to build a car park building nestled between Isaac Theatre Royal and a new Court Theatre being built at the performing arts precinct.

A car park building has been mooted for the precinct for many years, but the plan only came under strong public opposition when the council consulted on selling the land to Wilson Parking.

Some 219 of the 267 public submissions opposed the idea, with some citing concerns about climate change while others were critical of Wilson Parking.

At a council meeting on Thursday, Little Andromeda director Michael Bell​ said the land was gifted to the council for the purposes of performing arts and a car park was not a good use of the land.

“Flipping it off to Wilson is the laziest, most unimaginative and shortsighted way you could approach one of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Ōtautahi. You’re never going to get it back if you do.”

He wanted the council to turn it into an outdoor performing space.

But Court Theatre trustee Steve Wakefield said the car park building was absolutely vital to the ongoing sustainability of the Court Theatre.

Supplied The new Court Theatre is part of plans for the performing arts precinct in central Christchurch.

A car park nearby was a requirement of the Court Theatre coming back into the city, and it was the number one priority for many of its patrons, he said.

Virtually none of its patrons came to the theatre by bicycle or public transport and that type of transport should not be promoted at the risk of the viability of the Court Theatre, Wakefield said.

“This should not be about social engineering and trying to kill off cars in the name of climate change.”

Wakefield said the health and sustainability of the whole area was dependent on the car park building.

“This process should not be about a popularity contest for Wilson.”

Keith Beal​, of Ōtākaro which has developed the neighbouring convention centre Te Pae, said there was a need to compliment central city facilities with nearby parking facilities.

However, other submitters had different views.

Christchurch resident Nathaniel Herz-Edinger​ said a big part of the Court Theatre’s business case was about bringing people into the city and adding vibrancy.

Supplied A map of the performing arts precinct shows the site for the new Court Theatre, a planned car park and the empty site.

He questioned where the vibrancy was going to come from if people drove in, parked metres away, went to the theatre and left again.

“When we build a park right next to the Court Theatre, we are not encouraging people to explore the city.”

He said people using the car park would be in their 70s and in 10 to 20 years’ time no one would be using the car park.

The Catholic Diocese of Christchurch, which owns a neighbouring block of land and plans to build a 600-space car park building, was also against the building.

Chapman Tripp partner Jo Appleyard, who is also a member of the Cathedral Governance Board, said the arts precinct car park was inappropriate and inconsistent with the intended purpose of the precinct.

The Diocese also claimed the process for the sale was flawed because the size and scale of the proposed car park was not made public.

The council did not make a decision on Thursday, and instead mayor Lianne Dalziel adjourned the meeting until Tuesday to give staff time to answer a number of questions from councillors before they made a decision.

Some councillors wanted to know what existing parking provision was already in the area and what would the implications be if the council did not decide to sell the land.

Cr Yani Johanson said he could not see any assessment in the staff report whether Wilson Parking was a good corporate company.