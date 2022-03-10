TVNZ and RNZ will merge next year to expand further beyond radio and TV

TVNZ and RNZ will be folded into a new public media entity, Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi has finally confirmed after a 2½ year internal debate within the Government.

Faafoi expected the new broadcaster, which does not yet have a name, would be operating by July next year and would provide more services online.

TVNZ and RNZ will initially keep their separate identities, operating as subsidiaries of the new entity, but a statement from Faafoi did not rule out them being fully subsumed into the new entity after a transition period.

RNZ RNZ and TVNZ will retain their separate identities for a while, but not necessarily indefinitely.

The new entity would be “built on the best of both RNZ and TVNZ”, he said.

READ MORE:

* Government expected to announce next steps in RNZ-TVNZ merger

* TVNZ, RNZ merger proposal to go to the Cabinet 'soon'

* Why the Government might want to merge TVNZ and RNZ



The public would have a chance to have their say when a law change paving the way for the merger was considered by a select committee later this year, he said.

Ahead of that, Faafoi said “an establishment board” would be appointed next month to oversee the detailed design of the entity and the change process.

Faafoi said the new public media entity would “showcase New Zealand voices and stories”.

He appeared to hint the main reason for the merger was to enable TVNZ and RNZ to make a joint push into the digital space.

RNZ and TVNZ were each trying to adjust to the challenges of a changing media landscape, “but our current public media system and the legislation it’s based on is focused on radio and television”, he said.

“New Zealanders are among some of the most adaptive audiences when it comes to accessing content in different ways; like their phones rather than television and radio, and from internet-based platforms,” he said.

“We must be sure our public media can adapt to those audience changes.”

Providing more content online would help the new media entity attract new audiences, including younger audiences, he said.

It would partner with independent non-Government owned media in some areas, but would “compete fiercely” in other areas, including current affairs, he said.

Faafoi said the new public media entity would be structured as an “autonomous Crown entity”.

Since RNZ’s running costs exceed the profits TVNZ normally makes from advertising sales, it is expected to be non-profit, continuing to make money from advertising but also receiving government funding.

Faafoi said TVNZ and RNZ’s services that were currently commercial-free would remain so.

TVNZ

Revenues: $340m

Staff 690

RNZ

Revenues: $50m

Staff: 310 (in 2020)