Sales of life-sized cardboard cutouts jump as people isolate

Lainy MacIver organised 20 cardboard cutouts to send to her brothers wedding when she couldn't travel from Scotland to be there.

The day Lainy MacIver cancelled her flights from Scotland to New Zealand for her brother’s wedding, she knew she had to do something to make up for not being there.

So MacIver, and 20 other family members who couldn't make it to the wedding due to Covid-19 border restrictions, ordered life-sized cardboard cutouts of themselves as a surprise.

“We wanted to find a way where we could be part of the day, and to make my brother and sister-in-law feel like we were with them even though we couldn’t travel to be there in person,” she said.

“And it meant we could be in the wedding photos.”

She organised the 20 life-sized cutouts from The Print Guys in Auckland.

Supplied It was a huge surprise for the couple.

The bride’s brother collected them and hid them until the wedding day.

“After the wedding ceremony we received the videos of my brother and his wife seeing the cutouts for the first time, their reaction made everything worth it. We would have given everything to be there, but Covid didn’t allow it to happen.”

Groom David MacIver shed tears when he saw the cutouts.

"It was an incredible surprise for us both and all the wedding guests loved how they could see the Scottish family,” he said.

Mike Whyte of The Print Guys said he had seen an increase in the number of cutouts purchased since the start of the pandemic.

“Prior to Covid, we were doing three or four cutouts a month,” he said.

“They weren't a big seller, and certainly just a minor add-on thing for us to supply.”

But he noticed a spike in inquiries after the first lockdown, and the closure of the border, which led to “fairly massive increase” in the number of cutouts it was producing, he said.

“We're probably doing somewhere between five and 10 cutouts a week, although the last couple of weeks have tailed off as there seem to be a lot less events going on right at the moment.”

Most of the inquiries had come from people overseas who were unable to travel here to attend weddings, birthdays and celebrations, he said.

One of the issues Whyte faced was people sending images that were hard to work from. “We just do the best we can from what they send.”

It cost about $225 for a single cutout, but less if they ordered more than two.

Whyte said it had been loads of fun to help people with the cutouts, which were often a surprise.

“I had one where the person who was stuck overseas, wanted to keep their proxy arrival a surprise for the bride.

“I wasn't sure I could trust a courier to be discreet, so I delivered the cutout to the bride's parents' house, myself. I met with the father of the bride, so he could sneak the cutout into the house and keep it hidden until the ceremony.”

New Plymouth-based print and design company Graphix had also had an uptake in its life-sized cutouts it had been producing for more than ten years.

Office manager Jess Martin said it had produced two to three times more than it usually would because of Covid.

“Birthday parties and weddings are our most popular events for surprise life-sized cutouts," she said.

“We were asked to make a life-size cutout of one of the bridesmaids who lived in Australia, and couldn't make the wedding.

“She was wearing the bridesmaid dress and holding a bouquet.”