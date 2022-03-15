Real estate contractors' average earnings increase to $118,500 per year

Valocity head of valuations James Wilson gives his take on what property prices will do in the coming year, and what trends might emerge.

The average income of contractors working in real estate services, which includes most real estate salespeople, took another step up last year to average $118,500 before tax.

That constituted an 82 per cent increase on what real estate contractors were earning back in 2010, when the average income before tax was $65,100, and is close to the all-time high average of $118,800 that real estate contractors earned in 2017.

The real estate services earning figures come from Stats NZ’s Linked Employer-Employee data (LEED), which is drawn from tax data and cover the year to March 2021.

LEED real estate service data includes self-employed individuals and contractors in real estate, including salespeople, auctioneers, rental agencies and valuers. The data does not account for any expenses incurred, such as the cost of running vehicles, marketing or any assistants employed by salespeople.

Statistics New Zealand said it was not possible to determine the proportions of each role making up the overall data. There are 16,866 licensed sales people, branch managers and agents in the country. In 2018, there were 1200 valuers and about 8000 property managers, according to Census data.

The top 20 per cent of real estate contractors in 2020 earned $334,000 on average, while the bottom 20 per cent earned only $14,200 during 2020.

Supplied Jim Davis, Harcourts South Island regional manager

Real estate contractor median earnings before tax sat lower, at $74,200.

Harcourts South Island regional manager Jim Davis said the difference between the average and median pay for contractors suggested the average was skewed by a few very high-earning agents.

He said similar outliers were seen in many industries, including the legal profession, where high-earning lawyers pushed up the average wage, but many lawyers would be on wages below that average.

Davis said he would be surprised if the average real estate contractor was making $118,500, and people had to remember that figure didn’t take into account the costs associated with running a business.

Those costs included everything from paying for petrol to attend open homes, to advertising costs, and office space rental.

“It won’t be anything like what their take-home pay would be,” he said.

The 2021 earnings figures for the sector were not yet available, but Davis didn’t expect them to be much different from the 2020 figures.

That was because real estate agents generally worked on commission, and while house prices had risen roughly 30 per cent in 2021, the number of sales had been low recently.

Low sales volumes were likely to continue.

“We don’t have a lot of property on the market at the moment – we have more property on the market than we did at this time last year, but in the grand scheme of things we are still short,” he said.

“If you go back to this time three years ago we would have had a truckload more property on the market.

Davis said before Covid-19 Harcourts in Christchurch would typically have about 2500 listings in its system. Today it is around 1100, and last year there were about 800.

He said listings may take a couple of years to get back to pre-Covid levels.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The short-term earning potential of real estate agents is expected to largely come down to how good they are at convincing sellers to accept lower prices.

Average earnings would have increased due to more real estate agents becoming full-time, Davis said.

Stats NZ’s tax figures also showed how real estate contractors wages increased depending on the length of time the person had been working in the sector.

In 2020, a contractor working for one to five years earned on average $44,500. Those in the sector for six to 10 years earned on average $81,000, those in it for 11 to 15 years generally earned $107,200, and those with more than 15 years experience could expect to take home $128,400.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (Reinz) said because it did not monitor earnings data for real estate agents, it could not comment on Stats NZ’s data.

Last year Reinz chief executive at the time, Bindi Norwell, said the range of services covered in the same data set made it difficult to draw conclusions around salary movements.

“It would be like trying to compare the aviation or retail industries’ salaries by grouping them all together and trying to draw some meaning from it,” she said.

She said there was a misconception that agents made significant amounts of money and their reliance on commissions came with the risk of putting in hours for the property not to sell or clients choosing another realtor.

Davis was not surprised at the step-up in wages depending on time served.

“You learn the dialogue, the skills, to become more proficient, so essentially you have the ability to work harder, smarter and better and get paid more,” he said.

With a market downturn appearing to occur, Davis said time ahead would be tough for those new to the industry.

“There are bolters who will still do very well, but there will be a number of people who don’t.”

“You see turnover in the industry because the industry doesn’t work for everyone, and particularly at the moment there are heaps of options out there in the employment world.