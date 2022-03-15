Consumer NZ test finds some dishwasher detergents not much better than water

A Consumer NZ test has found some dishwasher powders don’t clean dishes much better than a cycle with plain water.

The test looked at 23 detergents – 16 tablet options and seven powders – comparing their performance against washing with just water.

The detergents were tested with four washes on six commonly stuck on food grimes, including egg yolk, rice starch, baked-on cheese, red wine, coffee, and minced meat.

Consumer NZ test leader James le Page​ said its testing consistently found tablets and capsules performed better than powders.

“While powders are cheaper per wash and there’s some level of control over the dose, they still don’t clean dishes well. The powder is messy to add to the dispenser and people can get the dosage wrong.”

Powders also often lacked rinse aid, an additive that helps water spread evenly over the surface of dishes to reduce spots and speed up drying.

In the dishwasher detergent test, tablet options came out sparkling with two Finish products sharing the top spot.

Finish Quantum Ultimate Pro Lemon Sparkle ($20 for 32 tablets) and Finish Quantum Ultimate Pro Fresh Burst ($15.99 for 32 tablets) were both recommended and scored 80 – the highest in the test. However, performance comes with a higher price, and both products average at 63 cents a tablet.

Active Ultimate Citrus Zest ($10 for 30 tablets) was a close runner-up scoring 79 and Active Rapid Lemon ($10 for 30 tablets) scored 77. Active also provided good value for money at 33 cents a tablet.

Two of the powders – Green Goddess Citrus Dish Wash Powder ($17.95 for 1kg) which scored 15, and Will&Able ecoDish Powder ($11.99 for 1.5kg) which scored 36 – received a ‘don’t buy’ warning from the watchdog. Both performed poorly at removing most food stains.

The water only cycle scored 9 overall for all stains.

Consumer NZ also assessed safety information provided on the packaging. All but one product – Green Goddess Citrus Dish Wash powder – provided critical safety information on the packaging regarding general product safety, first aid advice and poisons centre contact details.

Consumer NZ encourages businesses to print the contact number of the National Poisons Centre (0800) POISON on its packaging.