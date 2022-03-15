Kiwibank lifts fixed home loan rates

Home loan rates have been rising at all banks.

Kiwibank has lifted its one- and two-year fixed rate mortgages.

The bank’s one-year standard rate for borrowers with less than 20​ per cent equity in their homes has gone from 4.85​ per cent to 4.99​ per cent.

The state-owned bank has lifted the cost of its two-year standard rate home loan from 5.49​ per cent to 5.55​ per cent.

Kiwibank’s move follows ANZ, which lifted home loan rates last week.

READ MORE:

* Kiwibank and BNZ follow other major banks in lifting home loan rates

* Homeowners underestimating scale of home loan rate rises to come

* GDP result this week: The leap before the fall



STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Cabinet will be reducing the fuel excise duty and road user charges by 25 cents a litre, as well as halving the price of public transport for three months.

A political crisis is brewing for the Government as living costs are increasing far faster than wages, or benefits, with both inflation and home loan rates rising.

ASB economist Nick Tuffley described the impact on households as a “costpocolypse”.

“Call it a crisis, challenge, or a mere ’costpocalypse’, but the cost of living keeps soaring,” Tuffley said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed fuel prices up, and food prices have risen at the faster rate in more than 10 years, prompting an emergency three-month cut in fuel tax by the Government.

“In February, food prices rose 6.8 per cent from a year earlier, the fastest pace of food price inflation in over a decade,” Tuffley said.

“Within that, fresh produce prices jumped 17 per cent. Retail grain and dairy prices are likely to come under further upward pressure this year.”

One thing that was heading down was belief in the housing market, he said.

ASB’s latest Housing Confidence Survey showed buyer sentiment was the lowest in the survey’s 26-year history.

Buyers were expecting more home loan rate rises, he said.

“Unequivocally up in the survey was the view that mortgage rates would rise over the next year: the net balance expecting higher interest rates was the highest in history,” Tuffley said.