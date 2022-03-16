$2 billion sale of Z Energy cleared by Commerce Commission

Australian petrol company Ampol has been given the green light by the Commerce Commission to buy Z Energy for just under $2 billion.

The decision, which was released shortly before 8pm on Wednesday, is subject to Ampol selling Gull NZ to a buyer that is approved by the commission.

Ampol announced on Monday that it would sell Gull to Australian investment company Allegro Funds for $572 million if it did get clearance from the Commerce Commission for its purchase of the larger Z Energy business.

It accepted an offer for Gull from Allegro after the commission expressed strong reservations in December about an alternative plan that would have seen it instead sell down its stake in Gull through a share market listing.

The sale of Z will remove another stock from the NZX ‘top 50’ and trim the total value of stocks traded on the exchange by about 1.2 per cent.

It also means all major petrol retailers in New Zealand will once again be back under foreign ownership.

Commerce Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings said it was satisfied that – if Ampol sold Gull – its purchase of Z would “not be likely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in any relevant market in New Zealand”.

Ampol chief executive Matt Halliday said in August that Z Energy was a logical acquisition for Ampol as both companies were “market leaders” in their respective home markets and had very similar business models.

Ampol is not expected to rebrand Z’s services stations, which are expected to continue to trade as Z Energy outlets.

Z came into being 12 years ago, when Shell sold its petrol stations to NZX-listed Infratil and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund.

It was then listed in on the NZX in 2013 in an initial public offering that valued the business at $1.4b.

Z’s shares were originally sold for $3.50 in the IPO and Ampol has agreed to pay $3.78 each for them.