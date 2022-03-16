Countdown faces 2000 staff absences, but says the situation is improving

Supermarkets have been struggling with staffing numbers and getting stock on shelves since Omicron numbers began increasing in February.

About 2000 Countdown staff are either sick or isolating this week, but relief could be in sight, the company says.

Countdown spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin said fewer people were available across its network including suppliers, and that was “continuing to have some impact on stock availability”.

At the beginning of the month, Countdown stores in Auckland were down 10 per cent on staff, while its two distribution centres in the city were running at half their normal staffing.

As a result of the staff shortages, Countdown stores across Tāmaki Makaurau have had large gaps on their shelves, as stock becomes limited.

But despite having the biggest number of staff away in recent weeks, things had begun to improve, Hannifin said.

“Across our stores, in Auckland in particular, things are improving with only five stores now on reduced hours. Down from 22 stores last week,” she said.

Americold, which runs chilled and frozen goods distribution centres, and supplies Countdown, bought in eight staff from its Australian business nearly two weeks ago as part of its business continuity plan to cope with the disruption Omicron was causing.

Americold did not respond to a request for comment, but earlier this month said more than half its New Zealand staff were isolating, and the Australian staff would stay until the workforce returned to normal.

Kate Green/Stuff Countdown has struggled to keep shelves fully stocked this month as staff isolate.

A Foodstuffs spokeswoman said the number of absent staff changed each day across its Pak ‘n Save, New World and Four Square supermarkets.

Some New World supermarkets had to alter opening hours because staffwere isolating.

“But is definitely reducing in this last week and is manageable.”