US food delivery service DoorDash expected to launch in NZ next month

DoorDash is looking to launch in New Zealand.

DoorDash, the United States’ largest on-demand platform for door-to-door food delivery, appears to be planning to launch in New Zealand next month.

The multibillion-dollar company is expected to shake up New Zealand’s hospitality sector because it is expected to offer cheaper fees for restaurants compared to UberEats, Delivereasy and Menulog.

It is advertising for multiple New Zealand workers on LinkedIn, and it registered DoorDash Technologies New Zealand with the Companies Office in November.

“DoorDash is looking for top talent to play a pivotal role in building our business in New Zealand," its LinkedIn post reads.

It has been reported that DoorDash is planning to launch in this country on April 13. The food delivery service already has an Australian presence, having launched there in 2019. It claims to operate across 85 per cent of Australia with more than 40,000 local drivers called “Dashers”.

But a DoorDash spokeswoman said there was nothing to report at this time.

“International expansion is a growth priority for us, just as expansion into new categories and new use cases are,” she said.

“We have made solid progress in our international markets, and we expect to invest further in these markets, and will evaluate others where we believe we can provide a unique value proposition to merchants, consumers, and Dashers."

Its international market included Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany, she said.

It also launched a deal with Afterpay in Australia, allowing customers to pay for both orders and subscriptions over split instalments.

The amount being spent on food delivery services in New Zealand has tripled since the pandemic began two years ago.