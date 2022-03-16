Mosgiel dairy farmer ordered to pay former farmhand $40,000 in unpaid wages and humiliation compensation

A Mosgiel dairy farmer has been ordered to pay a former farmhand more than $40,000 in unpaid wages and compensation for hurt and humiliation.

Vincent Babe​ worked as a farmhand for SLD Agriculture between June 2019 and May 2020. During that period he was paid nearly $48,000, but his employment contract stated he would be paid a salary of $64,000.

The sole director of SLD Agriculture, Scott Donaldson​ told the Employment Relations Authority he had deducted the cost of rent, firewood, equipment, and annual leave from Babe’s salary.

But authority member Claire English​ said Donaldson​ was unjustified to make arbitrary deductions from the agreed salary.

“It is not open to Donaldson​ to reduce Babe’s​ salary by deducting from it, or otherwise taking into account, notional sums for items such as accommodation, power, annual leave, and so on,” English​ said.

The deductions were a clear breach of both the Wages Protection Act, and was in direct contrast to the terms of the individual employment contract, she said.

Donaldson​ did not dispute money was owed, but said the drop in salary resulted because of cash flow problems and his decision to pay Babe​ a salary significantly less than the employment agreement.

Murray Wilson/Stuff A Mosgiel dairy farmer has been ordered to pay a former farmhand over $40,000 in unpaid wages and compensation for hurt and humiliation by the Employment Relations Authority. (File photo)

Donaldson​ was ordered to pay Babe​ $21,939.52 unpaid salary and $5000 holiday pay.

Babe​ also made a claim for compensation due to hurt and humiliation.

He told the authority that he was forced to ask multiple times for his wages which he found embarrassing.

Babe​ was on a two-year work visa and sent his wages back to the Philippines to support his family, included a disabled family member who relied on his financial support.

English​ said that Babe​ should have been able to rely on his employer to pay him as promised.

“I also accept that the short payment had an impact on Babe’s family in terms of the support (or perhaps, the reduction in the support) that Babe was able to provide for them, and that explaining the situation to his family also caused Babe some embarrassment.”

She awarded $5000 ​ for hurt and humiliation.

Donaldson​ was ordered to pay a total of $40,520 including the unpaid salary and holiday pay, compensation for hurt and humiliation and costs.

Duncan Cotterill, senior associate, Helen Pryde​ said the stand out issue in this case was the unilateral decision of the employer not to pay out the full salary amount.

“This is not something an employer can just contract out of. The decision to reduce wages based on random things such as equipment or firewood is illegal,” Pryde​ said.

Pryde​ said the important message to other businesses was cash flow problems were “frankly irrelevant” with regard to employee wages.

supplied Duncan Cotterill, senior associate, Helen Pryde​ says the stand out issue in this case is the unilateral decision of the employer not to pay the full salary.

If an employer could not afford to pay an employee they could seek an employee agreement to different terms of employment such as reducing hours or salary, or propose a broader restructure to disestablish the role, she said.

“All of this requires the employee to be informed and to have the opportunity to give feedback on any changes to their employment, rather than the employer deciding unilaterally, as was clearly the case here.”

The case was an important reminder all employers, and the farming sector in particular, to maintain accurate wage and time records, she said.

“Particularly in industries such as farming where work can be impacted by seasonal variation it is crucial to maintain an appropriate level of records and paperwork.”