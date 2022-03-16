Sharemarket gains as decline in oil prices buoys sentiment

The sharemarket rose in line with overseas markets as oil prices fell sharply, helping allay investor fears that accelerating inflation would push up interest rates faster than expected.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 0.6 per cent, or 72.378 points, to 11,874.11 on Wednesday.

Oil prices tumbled more than 6 per cent, taking some pressure off high global inflation, and a barrel of US crude fell below US$97 after starting the week above US$109. A surge in oil prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been stoking fears about inflation which is already spiralling higher.

Wall Street rose overnight, with the S&P 500 up 2.1 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.8 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite up 2.9 per cent.

READ MORE:

* S&P/NZX50 Index falls 0.8 per cent as world market volatility continues

* S&P/NZX50 Index jumps 1.2 per cent, world markets rally

* Stocks fall, oil tops $150 a barrel as Ukraine war rages



“It was a very strong night coming out of the US,” said Jarden director Greg Main. “The offshore markets have definitely flowed through to our markets today.

“The significance of the oil price is because it is being seen as a lead indicator around inflation and potentially where interest rates go.”

Central banks around the world are preparing to pull the plug on the support they poured into the global economy after the pandemic struck. The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce on Thursday morning New Zealand time an increase of 0.25 percentage points to its key short-term rate.

“That’s pretty much baked in, but what the market will be waiting to see is some of their comments around how the Russia Ukraine situation, and the commodity price impact out of that, may weigh on their thinking compared to what they had previously signalled,” Main said.

123rf Oil prices fell sharply, helping allay investor fears that accelerating inflation would push up interest rates faster than expected.

The Government’s announcement that it would open up the country’s borders earlier than previously announced had also boosted stocks, he said.

“The path to normalisation will give people a bit more comfort,” Main said.

Air New Zealand rose 2.2 per cent to $1.41, SkyCity Entertainment Group rose 3.2 per cent to $2.91, Vista Group rose 1.2 per cent to $1.71, KMD Brands (previously known as Kathmandu) rose 2.4 per cent to $1.30, and Tourism Holdings rose 1.8 per cent to $2.79.

“The market has still got one eye over its shoulder around some of these geopolitical events and impacts, so it’s still going to be a volatile time for a while yet,” he said. “It’s going to take a little while to play out.”

Retailer Briscoe Group rose 3.3 per cent to $5.99 after reporting a record annual profit of $87.9 million, which was 20 per cent ahead of the previous year and in line with its forecast for about $87m.

Elsewere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.7 per cent in morning trading to 25,784.71, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.9 per cent to 7,160.00, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8 per cent to 2,641.23, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.1 per cent to 18,807.58, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4 per cent to 3,050.59.

- With AP