Z Energy to compensate customers who bought fuel before tax cut

Z Energy is providing “bonus litres” of petrol to compensate customers who prepaid petrol but had not used it by the time the Government cut fuel excise tax earlier this week.

About 7800 customers who pre-purchased 91 and 95 unleaded petrol through the Z app in the first two weeks of March have been compensated.

A Z Energy spokesperson said the bonus litres were calculated to reflect the price customers would have paid if they had purchased these litres after the fuel excise reduction, of 25c per litre.

The Z Energy bonus litres top-ups will be applied by 5pm on Friday.

Consumer NZ spokeswoman Gemma Rasmussen​ said Z Energy should be commended for its offer and hoped the actions of the retailer would set an example for other businesses.

“It would be great if other petrol retailers could follow suit given the financial pressure many New Zealanders are currently under, but they have no legal obligation to do so,” Rasmussen​ said.

For consumers, it boiled down to the terms and conditions of the individual fuel retailer and whether the customer paid a hedge price or prepaid for the fuel, she said.

A hedge price meant the consumer would pay a rate, and then when it came time to fuel up, they would get that set rate, regardless of whether the price has gone up or down.

A prepaid mechanism enabled the consumer to pay for a rate, and then on the day they fuelled up, the consumer was charged the rate of that day, she said.

Representatives of Mobil, Gull and Waitomo said they did not currently offer a prepay option for fuel purchases, so would not be affected in the same way.