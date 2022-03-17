Queenstown tourism company fined $150,000 after jet boat driver crashed while under the influence

A Go Orange jet boat crashed on the Kawarau River, near Queenstown, in January when the driver was under the influence of party drugs and alcohol.

A Queenstown tourism company has been fined $150,000 after it was found a jet boat driver crashed while on a cocktail of party drugs and alcohol.

Four people were injured in the crash on January 26, 2020, after the jet boat carrying 23 people struck two rock faces in succession on the Kawarau River.

As a result of the crash, passengers on board suffered varying degrees of injuries including misalignment of teeth, a fractured arm, and bruising to the body.

A Maritime New Zealand prosecution of Go Orange and the casual-contract driver, Levi Kjeld Prier, resulted in both admitting a single charge of breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Go Orange rebranded as RealNZ in October. Its operations include the International Antarctic Centre, Cardrona Alpine Resort, Treble Cone and Real Journeys.

Prier was fined $10,000 after it was found he had both ecstasy and the hallucinogen MDA in his system and a breath-alcohol level of 640mcg.

A Maritime NZ investigation found Prier misjudged a sweeping right turn, causing the boat to strike a rock outcrop extending from the riverbank.

The boat then hit a second rock face at about 40km/h.

In a written decision, Judge John Brandts-Giesen said Prier claimed he went to work a day after taking drugs and alcohol.

Go Orange staff said they did not notice anything unusual or different about the way Prier was acting when he arrived at work.

Go Orange confirmed it did not conduct random drug or alcohol testing in relation to its casual drivers who were not undertaking regular shifts. It did, however, have a drug and alcohol policy in place which included the right to random test employees.

But the company excluded casual drivers from a list provided to a third-party drug testing company, in 2019.

Maritime New Zealand’s southern compliance manager, Domonic Venz said the crash was a frustrating and disappointing incident.

The error had been recognised by Go Orange, and the testing system changed, with more frequent testing for full-time employees.

Covid had impacted the financial positions of both defendants and Judge Brandts-Giesen had taken that into consideration.

He reduced Go Orange’s fine from $225,000 to $150,000. While Prier’s fine was reduced from $30,000 to $10,000.

An injured passenger received $1593 for emergency dental treatment, and $15,000 for ongoing treatment required.

Another passenger received $6500 for emotional harm, and passengers who filed a victim impact statement received $2500 reparation.

Stephen England-Hall, chief executive of RealNZ, said Prier had not worked for the company since the accident.

“I send my deepest apologies to the passengers who were injured or put at risk by our failure to ensure the driver of our Go Orange jet boat was fit to drive them on January 26, 2020.

“The health and safety of our guests and our people is a responsibility we take very seriously, and this was an unacceptable oversight. We are deeply sorry that what should have been a fun and enjoyable trip, turned into an upsetting ordeal.”

He said the company welcomed the investigation and accepted the error of judgement it had made.