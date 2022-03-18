Wait times on property transactions and subdivision approvals double at Linz

Valocity head of valuations James Wilson gives his take on what property prices will do in the coming year, and what trends might emerge.

Processing times for subdivisions, changes to ownership records, and boundary changes have almost doubled at Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand.

Land Information (Linz) head of property rights Karen Farrell said longer wait times were caused by record demand from the booming construction sector, and 12 staff were being recruited in response.

“We also saw a significant increase in demand in December and January, ahead of the new survey rules and survey and title fee increases. This contributed further to the backlog,” she said.

NZ Living director Shane Brealey said any delays in processing could lead to big costs, and an average developer could expect to pay about $3200 per dwelling for every month’s delay.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Shane Brealey of NZ Living says any delays from Linz could be reduced by having application paperwork in good order.

For larger developers, who might be building 150 apartments on a site, that translated to nearly half-a-million dollars for every month behind schedule, Brealey said

“That’s not insignificant,” he said.

Linz data showed the time to process title dealings (which includes creating new titles such as a subdivision, updating ownership of a property, and creating easements and covenants) had increased from about six working days on average pre-Covid to about 11 working days.

The time to process survey transactions (changes to properties legal boundaries) had increased from about seven working days to about 16.

At March 14, Linz reported it had 929 title dealings and 760 survey dealings waiting to be processed.

Brealey said despite the increased wait times, he was satisfied with the speed Linz handled a recent application for 75 apartments on Hinaki St in Auckland.

He said Linz had the application returned in 13 working days, after NZ Living submitted it under urgency on February 9.

“I think the key is if you’ve got everything in place in terms of all documents and approvals and your survey work is to a very high standard, our experience is things are going through in very reasonable time,” Brealey said.

He pointed to the Linz advisory online, which shows wait times on complex survey applications sat at 35 to 37 working days.

Supplied An artist’s impression of NZ Living’s Hinaki Street development in the East Auckland suburb of Tamaki.

“Which is just really damaging to the sector if that’s what they achieve,” he said.

Brealey said he had heard grumblings from other developers, usually those doing greenfield developments, who experienced much slower turnaround times.

“I’ve heard from the principals from those companies that they are having a very frustrating time getting titles through on house lots and bundles of houses within new subdivision work.”

Farrell said she appreciated customers would be frustrated by delays.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Shane Brealey said developers struggling most with application delays were those working on greenfield sites.

Linz had simplified compliance checks, increased work hours and brought in resources from other business units to process survey plans, she said.

Linz aimed to resolve most issues by the end of May.

“We are already starting to make substantial progress, but it will take time before processing timeframes return to normal,“ Farrell said.

Supplied NZ Living’s application for Hinaki St development was processed by Linz in 13 working days.

For a subdivision, a territorial authority, such as a council, provides subdivision approval consent, before Linz is able to issue a new title for a subdivision.

Linz is not involved in the resource consent process, but ensured applications were compliant.

The largest demand was coming from Auckland and Christchurch and other main centres.

Auckland council resource consents general manager Ian Smallburn said there had been minor increases in wait times of a couple of days for the council’s regulatory subdivision staff to process applications, and progress them through the certification stages under the Resource Management Act.

He said since Covid-19 first hit, there had been a noticeable increase in activity, and there were ongoing reviews to streamline processes, ensure staff were retained and recruitment continued for technical roles.

Christchurch City Council head of planning and consents John Higgins said consents for subdivisions were taking 22 working days on average – two days longer than normal.

“Application numbers are higher at the moment than the previous year. However, the backlog is not significant at the moment,” Higgins said.