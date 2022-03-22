Businesses wait for news from Government on vaccine mandates

A decision about vaccine passes and mandates will be announced on Wednesday morning (file photo).

Businesses say they are waiting for the Government to move before deciding what to do with their own vaccination policies.

On Wednesday morning the Government is set to announce potential changes to the traffic light system, and vaccine mandates.

Many private sector employers who were not covered by the Government mandates introduced policies for their staff, which could be questioned if the Government rules change.

Countdown supermarkets introduced a vaccine policy for its staff in November 2021.

Spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin said the policy had a six-month review clause and would not be reviewed until May 2022.

“Any decisions on the future of this policy will be made then.”

She said she could not comment on how many staff members had left because of the mandate, and would not say if those who had left would be re-hired if the policy changed.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet will wait until Wednesday to reveal its decision about vaccine passes.

The Warehouse Group introduced a vaccine mandate for all employees and suppliers at The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, and Torpedo7, in January.

A group spokeswoman said having fully vaccinated staff had played an important health and safety role.

“We will follow Government guidance if or when advice changes around vaccination status,” she said.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the airline was continuously reviewing its policies.

Partner at Russell McVeagh law firm Kylie Dunn said if the vaccination mandates were lifted, it would mean only that there were no Government orders requiring vaccination for some roles.

“It would not mean that it was wrong to have had mandates or that employer decisions made under the mandate were unlawful.

Vaccine pass restrictions could soon be eased.

“It would also not mean that terminated employees were automatically reinstated.”

Any legal challenge to a termination was considered given the circumstances at the time the dismissal occurred, she said.

Employment contracts that had a vaccination policy would not automatically become unlawful if the vaccination mandates were removed.

“In my view workplace policies remain lawful even if there are no longer vaccination mandates covering certain work,” she said.

Employment law specialist Catherine Stewart said the legitimacy of the vaccine mandates would come down to whether an employer was able to justify them.

“Each case will depend on the circumstances,” she said.