International tourism is coming back, but a return to 4 million visitors is years away, and some say that's a good thing

New Zealand had about 20,000 tourism businesses pre-Covid and about 126 key ones received more than $270m in grants and loans to save them from possible closure.

Coach tour guide Isobel Needham is busting to hit the road again, even if it means working away from her Te Kuiti home for long stretches, and pulling 15-hour days to keep her passengers happy.

Pre-Covid, her job was her life, and after filling the past two years with university study, picking blueberries, and selling sparkly face masks on Etsy, the border opening means she can get back to doing what she loves by September.

“If they rang me tomorrow and said ‘come in’, I’d have my bag packed.”

Recruiting experienced staff like Needham, who has done more than a decade with ATT Kings tours, is one of the many hurdles faced by the tourism industry as it welcomes back international visitors from Australia and visa waiver countries like the United States and Britain over the next few months.

Tour guide Isobel Needham's sunflower hat makes her easy for passengers to spot. She says tourism jobs like hers garner much more respect in places like Europe.

No one is pretending there will be a swift return to the 3.9 millionannual international arrivals pre-pandemic, and some think that is no bad thing, including Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, who says we cannot afford to fall back into our old ways.

“Tourism will look different coming back.”

While Australians will skip across the Tasman to visit friends and family and ski over winter, the reality is that we won't see many long-haul US and European travellers until summer, says Tourism New Zealand chief executive Rene de Monchy.

“It gives the industry a runway to scale up, but it will be a challenge ... how many rooms can I open or how many boat trips can I do will be a bit dictated by the workforce.”

After the border opening announcement, online searches for international flights to New Zealand jumped 41 per cent, more than half of them Australians, and there is no guarantee all those searches will translate into bums on seats.

Tourism Export council chief executive Lynda Keene says overseas agents are cautious about booking New Zealand this coming summer because of uncertainty over the border and whether it will remain open, but bookings for the following summer are strong.

Getty Images Australia’s earlier border opening also left us playing catch-up, and the 40 per cent of Oceania visitors who used to visit both countries on a trip down under, simply left New Zealand off their itineraries, says tourism Export Council chief executive Lynda Keene. “Australia is our friend, but they are also our competitor.”

“We’re not going to open the door when we reach October 1, and boom we’re back, it’s going to be a slow rebuilding of the market ... if we can get back to pre-Covid numbers by 2025, 2026, that would-be really encouraging.”

One of the handbrakes on achieving that is China, which was our second-largest market after Australia, and many of the inbound tour operators who serviced it have disappeared.

Keene has her fingers crossed China lifts onerous isolation requirements on returning travellers in time for them to head down here for Chinese New Year early next year, but much also depends on Omicron rates in Mainland China.

Andy Wong/AP Disney closed its Shanghai theme park last week as Chinese authorities tried to control the city's biggest coronavirus flareup in two years.

The fight for flights

Airline capacity is another major limiting factor because the 29 international carriers flying here pre-Covid-19 fell to just 13.

Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers​ says the dropping of quarantine requirements came in the nick of time for global airline planners locking in aircraft for October to March.

Air New Zealand's direct flights to New York and signals from other airlines they intend coming back or increasing existing services are good news, but Tighe-Umbers says New Zealand was historically the last to recover after shocks such as September 11, the global financial crisis and the SARS outbreak.

“Airlines tend to put their capacity back into strong growth routes where there are big populations at either end, then they'll start to look at this part of the world, so it’ll be four or five years before we get back to where we were.”

De Monchy agrees there are a lot of variables influencing our future tourism prospects, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is an added complication for Europeans.

Supplied Wharekauhau Lodge general manager Richard Rooney says the value of the US dollar against the Kiwi makes a luxury New Zealand holiday an attractive prospect, but businesses must ensure they are properly staffed to deliver the expected level of service.

“It’s making people anxious from a safety perspective, and what it means for their investments and whether they can afford a trip.”

However, he is confident a wave of friends and family coming home, will be followed by resilient travellers undeterred by higher insurance costs or the need to do extra health tests.

GCH Aviation is getting enquiries from family groups wanting personal jet and helicopter transport between private lodges, mostly from the US.

Despite Wharekauhau Lodge in the Wairarapa raising its pre-Covid prices by a third (to between $2000 and $4000 a night) to reflect increased costs, general manager Richard Rooney says they have solid bookings from May, initially from Australians, with Americans a close second from October.

He is picking more impulsive travel short notice travel by wealthy folks with private jets and unlimited budgets, and well-heeled retirees conscious their years left on the planet are limited.

SUPPLIED Bus tour operators such as Contiki have had to rethink their terms and conditions for passengers, making it clear those who fall sick with Covid-19 on a trip will have to isolate.

On the buses

Big spending tourists blatting around in choppers and private jets make up a very small proportion of our total visitor numbers, and in 2019 coach tours carried more than 700,000 passengers.

The Travel Corporation general manager Scott Cleaver, whose brands include ATT Kings, Contiki and Trafalgar Tours, says younger travellers too are conscious that their window of opportunity for an OE won’t stay open forever.

“They saw the inconvenience of Covid, rather than the health outcomes, and they have sprung back the quickest, and we’re seeing some pretty good numbers for people wanting to both leave and enter the country on Contiki trips.”

The backpacker industry lost more than half the 27,000-plus beds it had pre-pandemic, and Cleaver says they have had to find new places to stay in some areas, but most of the hundreds of operators who provided activities for passengers are still in business.

Supplied/Stuff Most of Ngāi Tahu Tourism’s 11 businesses are open including Shotover Jet which is expecting passenger numbers to pick up as more Australians arrive, particularly over the school holidays and the ski season.

Carrying more than 1000 passengers a day is a distant memory for Shotover Jet which is eagerly awaiting the return of tours like Contiki, and a winter influx of Australian skiiers.

“We used to run two boats every 15 minutes from 8am until 7pm ... we’re now running a quarter of what we did pre-pandemic,” says Ngāi Tahu Tourism adventure experiences general manager, Jolanda Cave.

Ngāi Tahu’s three jet boat operations have managed to hang onto their kaimahi (workers) and Cave says the hiatus was an opportunity to focus on improving their customer service and story telling skills, so visitors leave knowing they have experienced an iwi-owned business.

Cave says worker accommodation is a perennial problem in Queenstown, and it is something she and other operators are looking at because workers coming for summer jobs want to be in the heart of the resort, rather than commuting long distances when fuel is expensive.

iFly Queenstown tourism business iFly says it's growing revenues partly as a result of its focus on 'inclusive' tourism.

No more cheap labour

For struggling tourism businesses, many of whom previously relied heavily on seasonal migrant workers, labour remains a big problem, and one Tourism Minister Stuart Nash is taking a close interest in.

At the University of Otago tourism policy school on Friday he made his expectations clear when challenged over the $27 per hour minimum pay rate for essential skills visas, and its potential flow on impact on wages.

“If you need to put prices up, so be it. Tourism can no longer be built on the back of cheap labour.”

Tackling low pay and poor conditions is the focus for the first stage of a tourism industry transformation plan, and Nash says the first report due mid-year is likely to contain some “discomforting truths.”

He told the industry the cost of living in tourism towns is high, and workers should be getting at least the living wage.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Eighteen New Zealand ports used to host cruise ship visits including Akaroa where new rules will apply from November. There will be fewer spots for vessels, and they will not be allowed to drop anchor unless they can prove it will not disturb more than five cubic metres of seabed or cause environmental damage.

Headwinds for cruise

The pandemic generated plenty of negative PR for cruise lines with major outbreaks aboard vessels, and closer to home the Ruby Princess seeded 24 cases in ports it visited.

Health protocols developed by Cruise Lines International now require all passengers and crew to have at least two vaccinations and return a negative Covid-19 test before boarding, ventilation has been improved, and there will be immediate isolation for possible or confirmed cases, but these measures have not yet been signed off by New Zealand health authorities.

The maritime border order preventing visits from cruise ships remains in place, and the industry needs to know in the next couple of weeks whether it will be rescinded in time for the coming cruise season to proceed.

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O’Sullivan says far 176 port calls have been lost, and larger vessels scheduled to arrive from October and are expected to drop back to 2017 levels when they made about 950 port visits.

If cruises get the go ahead, the association will hold a series of workshops seeking public comment on issues such as potential limits on ship visits to small communities such as the Bay of Islands and Akaroa, where passengers are tendered ashore.

O’Sullivan says Akaroa is only scheduled to get 20 port calls this season, compared with about 90 previously, because vessels can use the new cruise ship berth at the Port of Lyttelton. “Cruise ships don’t want to go where they’re not welcome.”

Getty Images Despite a $400m tourism rescue package from the Government, some businesses have not survived. Rainbow Springs in Rotorua has closed permanently and owner, Ngāi Tahu Tourism is negotiating to sell the property to a collective of Ngāti Whakaue entities.

Destination management plans ... say what?

Dealing with large groups of passengers disgorged from cruise ships will be among the issues tackled in destination management plans developed by New Zealand’s 31 regional tourism organisations with $47m in funding from the Governmen.

Nash is not impressed that after two years, fewer than half are complete.

He says change is crucial to remedy situations like Milford Sound where 940,000 visitors the year before Covid-19 risked turning it into a camper van car park, and damaging New Zealand’s 100 per cent pure brand.

National body RTONZ chairman David Perks says the stirling work marketing New Zealand overseas for many years was matched by an equally poor job at managing growth in numbers, and providing appropriate infrastructure.

Management plans aim to right that by talking to communities about what they want in the future, taking into account social, economic, cultural and environmental risks and opportunities.

The visitor drought over the past two years has highlighted the prosperity international visitors bring to even the smallest communities, but they want to be in control of what tourism looks like, says Perks.

"Visitor dollars mean there's a 4 Square store or a petrol station and other businesses also used by locals."

The trick is to develop facilities that benefit both groups.

An example of that is the $130 million shared pathway linking Petone with the Hutt Valley, catering for local commuters, and also allowing tourists heading for the Remutaka Cycle Trail to begin their journey from the city.

But Perks concedes there is no quick fix for new infrastructure which is dependent on funding from local central government.

Nash is keen to raise the $35 a head international visitor levy, split evenly between conservation and tourism projects, but he says there are no immediate plans to do so.

Nor has there been any progress on the much talked of need to start charging overseas visitors for entry to our National Parks.

Needham’s experience guiding tourists overseas and in New Zealand suggests there would be little backlash to such charges.

“It’s not unusual to pay for entry into a national park around the world and people don’t begrudge that either, they say ‘I’m so happy to be seeing this”.

As for long awaited new rules to govern freedom camping, they “may” be in place in time for next summer, according to Nash.

supplied Scenes like this at Waitapu Bridge near Takaka caused considerable angst about rampant freedom camping, and promised changes will tighten up toilet standards in self-contained vehicles.

The tourism industry transformation plan will also look at how businesses can adapt to climate change.

De Monchy says there is no altering the fact that New Zealand is a long way from some of our key markets, but visitors may opt to continue long haul travel if they can patronise businesses making serious attempts to reduce their carbon footprint when they get here.

"Our research shows among Europeans they are more likely to give up a slightly more frivolous trip of a lads' weekend to Prague, versus a long haul trip that's the trip of a lifetime."