All the changes that might affect your wallet from April 1

Increases to benefits and the minimum wage will happen on April 1.

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will receive some extra cash in their pockets from April 1.

Here are the changes happening from Friday:

Minimum wage increase

The adult minimum wage will increase from $20 to $21.20 per hour.

For someone who works a 40-hour week on the minimum wage, this increase will give them an extra $48 a week, and almost $2500 more each year.

READ MORE:

* 'All you can do these days is exist': Living every day on your last cent

* Pensioners face new challenges as cost of living increases

* Minimum wage workers pushed near middle tax bracket



The minimum wage for starting-out and training will go up from $16.00 to $16.96 per hour.

There were about 160,600 people aged 16 to 64 paid the minimum wage in 2021, or 7.8 per cent of all wage earners, The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said.

PETER MEECHAM Keith Simmonds, 93, has earned the right to enjoy his retirement, but instead he’s counting his pennies as the cost of living continues to balloon.

That is compared to 3.5 per cent on the minimum wage in 2018.

The living wage, a measure designed to indicate the level of pay required to live a full life, was raised to $22.75 in September last year.

Discounted public transport fares

From 1 April to 30 June 2022, funding will be provided for local government to implement half-price public transport fares.

The fare discounts include key additional services that currently receive funding support from Waka Kotahi such as Capital Connection and Total Mobility.

Monique Ford/Stuff Public transport fares will be halved until June 30.

The temporary measure is part of the Governments' cost of living relief package, which was announced on March 14

It includes the temporary fuel excise duty cut of 25 cent a litre for three months, as well as a 36 per cent cut in Road User Charges across all legislated rates from late April to late July 2022.

Working for Families Tax Credit

The incomes of about 346,000 families will increase by an average of $20 a week from April 1 as the Working for Families Tax Credits increase.

It is expected to lift an estimated 6000 more children out of poverty.

There will also be an increase of the abatement rate for the Family Tax Credit from 25 per cent to 27 per cent.

Those with family income less than $40,000 would benefit the most with an average increase of $26 per week.

Superannuation

Superannuation will increase by $52 per fortnight for a single person, and $80 for a couple.

How much a person would receive depended on living situations and tax rates.

For a single person living alone the gross weekly rate would increase from $506.64 to $538.24, while a couple who both received superannuation would have their combined payment increase from $768.92 to $817.32.

Other benefit increases

All other benefits increase on April 1.

That includes jobseeker support, young parent payment, disability allowance, childcare assistance, student allowance and student loan living costs.