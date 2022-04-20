The warm 'embrace' of NZ: Young family 'incredibly grateful' to be home

While many people hunkered down at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Fern​ and Stefan Kelly-Zander​ decided to move their young family halfway around the world.

Fern, who is originally from New Zealand, her Brazilian-born husband Stefan, and their son Maximilian​ were living in Nottingham, in the English Midlands, when the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Photographer Stefan was on assignment in Kuwait when he woke to news that the airport would be closing in less than 24 hours.

He spent the day juggling his job and “manically” trying to book a flight back to Britain, where Fern was pregnant with their second child.

READ MORE:

* Couple 'lucky' to have got into New Zealand for mum's final goodbye

* 'Home' is wherever we park it: couple's new life a Covid silver lining

* Do we want tourists with 'budgets of $20 a day' back when the borders reopen?

* 'I just don't know where it's gone': How Kiwis are cutting back to make ends meet as cost of living soars



“I was basically shooting right up until I got in the car to go to the airport. Then a couple of days later there was an announcement that the UK was also going to start shutting down borders,” he said.

Stefan’s photography work dried up completely, and he began working at popular Nottingham bakery Tough Mary’s.

Christel Yardley/Stuff When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Fern and Stefan Kelly-Zanders decided to move their young family to New Zealand.

Having previously trained at London’s E5 Bakehouse, he relished the opportunity to hone his bread making and pastry skills.

But more change was coming, with Fern suggesting a permanent move to New Zealand.

“We were going on a walk on the weekend and I think [Fern] just said, ‘Why don’t we go now?’” Stefan said.

The couple put their house on the market and in the midst of the UK lockdown and planning for an international relocation, welcomed another son, Malakai​.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Goods from the couple’s bakery, Rüdi’s, are sold in a local cafe, via a weekly sourdough subscription service and, over the summer months, through a pop-up shop in the former Whangamatā Cinema.

“When I fell pregnant with Malakai, we were going to come out for maternity leave, but s... hit the fan with the pandemic,” Fern said.

In March 2021, the family said difficult and socially-distanced goodbyes to friends in the UK and flew to New Zealand, settling in Whangamatā.

For Fern, who had been away from New Zealand 10 years, coming home “felt like being embraced”.

The Kelly-Zanders set themselves up in a holiday home belonging to Fern’s mother while they assessed their employment options.

Although it turned out neither of their careers were a viable option in New Zealand – Fern has a PhD in chemistry and specialised in smart textiles – the move gave Stefan the opportunity to turn his passion for baking into a profession.

Space below the bach was turned into a kitchen where Stefan could roll out handcrafted sourdough breads and pastries and their “artisan micro bakery” Rüdi’s​ was born.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Stefan trained at E5 Bakehouse in London and honed his baking skills at popular Nottingham bakery Tough Mary’s.

The bakery is named after Stefan’s late father, Rüdiger, who instilled a love of baking in his son, and its baked goods are sold in a local cafe, and via a weekly “bread club” sourdough subscription service.

Over the summer months, Rüdi’s has also operated from a pop-up shop in the former Whangamatā Cinema.

“It’s a bit of a controversial location. It’s a very iconic building, so there has been a lot of concern about what will happen to it in the future, and we’re going to be the first tenants,” Fern said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The pop-up shop, in the former Whangamatā Cinema, is open until Anzac weekend.

The pop-up shop opened in December, the same week they moved into their own home, and will operate until Anzac weekend.

The days were long, with Stefan surviving on about four hours sleep ahead of the launch, but the couple are “very proud” of their achievements and grateful for the extra time they now have as a family.

“Everything has almost been a blessing in disguise,” Fern said.

“We’ve been through extremely difficult times, but that has put us in a position where we’ve had to make choices, and we’ve been able to start what hopefully will be a successful family business in a place that we love, surrounded by family. We’re just incredibly grateful to be home.”