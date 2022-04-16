Family has new home cancelled just before completion due to legal clause

Tony Yuan and his mother Kate had the contract for their new-build home cancelled when it was nearly completed.

An Auckland family have had the contract for their new home cancelled when it was nearly complete, by a developer invoking a clause that a property lawyer says was barely used two years ago.

The Yuan family received a legal letter on February 23​ stating the contract was terminated.

Tony Yuan​ visited the property two-and-a-half weeks before and shot video, which showed carpet had been laid, kitchen and bathrooms installed, and bedroom cupboards finished.

The developer, Kawerau Development (a subsidiary of Precise Homes North Shore​) was able to terminate the contract on the New Lynn townhouse because a clause in the sales and purchase agreement gave the developer the right to declare the build “infeasible” and cancel the agreement without providing a reason.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Tony Yuan says buyers in off-the-plan contracts carry all the risks, because if markets go up the price increases, but if they go down they still have to pay the agreed sum.

Yuan said he and his mother, Kate Sun​, were looking forward to owning their first home in New Zealand, but now they were back to square one.

“We lost our first home, and we are still sad. We are still just trying to recover from what was lost," Yuan says.

A settlement has since been reached between the family and the developer but Yuan said the family would still need house prices to soften further to enable them to buy again.

Clause 21 in the contract stated that the agreement was conditional on the vendor confirming within six months from the date of the agreement being signed on December 19, 2020​ that it was satisfied the development was feasible.

If the condition was not fulfilled, the vendor was not required to disclose any reason for declaring it infeasible and cancelling the contract.

Three days after the contract was cancelled, the developer gave the family the option to retain the property for an extra $150,000. The developer said this offer had been made before the contract was cancelled, too.

Mac and Co/Stuff Jan McNamara says she would like to see more buyer protections in sale and purchase agreements for new builds.

Law firm director Jan McNamara said she saw similar clauses often, and they were intended to allow a developer to cancel a contract early in the project.

But she said it was rare for such a clause to be utilised so late in a project, and they would usually be satisfied once a development broke ground.

McNamara said two years ago these kinds of feasibility clauses were almost never invoked, but in recent times it had become more common, being invoked in as many as one in every 20 contracts that contained them, almost always early in the build.

She said Yuan’s lawyer should have ensured it was satisfied within six months of the contract being signed, or advised them of the risk of late-stage cancellations.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Yuntao Cai, director of Precise Homes, says a lot of developers are struggling under record-high building costs.

”Without it getting satisfied, to me, you’re leaving your client open to this exact situation,” she said.

She said there might be the potential to challenge the contract’s cancellation on good faith grounds, but this was expensive, and often out of reach for first-home buyers.

The Sun family said they intended to make a complaint to the Law Society about their previous lawyer, and warned others to look out for similar clauses.

Yuan said he and his mother had read about the pitfalls of new-build contracts, including how sunset clauses could be used by developers to demand higher prices if builds were not finished by a certain date.

He said Sun checked only the buyer could invoke the sunset clause on the Nikau St​ property, but says the pair were unaware of the powers granted by Clause 21.

Yuntao Cai​, who goes by the name Sky, is the sole director of Kawerau Development Ltd and Precise Homes​.

Cai said the project was deemed infeasible because of building material and labour cost increases, which meant the project started to lose money.

“We had to protect our company’s interest, and we have to survive in this hard market,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff An image of clause 21 of the family’s contract, which the family say others should look for if they’re buying off the plans.

Cai said the situation would be tough for the Yuan family, and they should have been contacted sooner, but the company only realised the development was losing money recently.

The Yuans were represented by Auckland-based firm Lucy Chu Lawyers.

Chu said her firm pointed out to Kate Sun after she satisfied her finance condition that the vendor had its own condition to satisfy under clause 21.

If that condition was not satisfied by the vendor by June 18, 2021, any party could cancel the agreement at any time.

She noted in her file that the purchaser had no intention of using the clause to cancel and it was only the vendor’s side that might do so.

“When it was 18 June 2021 we did not change the clause 21 condition on our system, nor ask her. She did not ask us either.”

She said the developer’s lawyers did not inform her of their decision to utilise clause 21 before the firm received the cancellation.

Commerce Commission general manager of fair trading general manager Vanessa Horne confirmed the watchdog had received a complaint about Kawerau Development but was unable to provide details.

CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to clarify that a settlement has been reached between the Yuan family and Kawerau Development. Updated April 16, 11.50am.