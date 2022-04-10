The five life stages of KiwiSaver

In the last year, 22-year-old Mireia Muller-Pallares​ has improved her understanding of KiwiSaver.

When she began listening to podcasts to upgrade her financial literacy, she discovered her KiwiSaver is not a savings account, but an investment portfolio that requires a serious financial decision.

She was shocked to find her own fund did not match her risk profile and she was invested in fossil fuel producers, something she feels strongly against.

The shock prompted her to move her KiwiSaver fund to a different provider and switch from conservative fund to balanced fund. She says feels like she has moved from a disconnected investor to someone confident to take her savings into her own hands.

READ MORE:

* Former National leader Todd Muller explains why he is scrapping plans to retire from politics

* New builds 'absolutely not' recommended for first-home buyers

* Todd Muller had long been seen as a prospective saviour for National



Muller-Pallares​ is now using her KiwiSaver to save towards a house deposit, and wants her story to inspire investors to move past the disconnected stage and get the most out of their investments.

“It changed everything for me. I have such a peace of mind knowing that the fund I chose is invested in things that align with my values. Understanding how investment works has given me peace of mind to the future,” Muller-Pallares​ says.

Muller-Pallares’s​ transition from a disconnected saver to engaged young investor has revealed two separate stages of KiwiSaver.

Jericho Rock-Archer Muller-Pallares’s journey from a disconnected saver to an engaged young investor working for a first home deposit has revealed two of the five stages of KiwiSaver investor.

Here is the advice from experts on the five life stages that KiwiSavers need to know about.

Stage one: The disconnected years

Mint Asset Management head of sales and marketing, David Boyle​ says most KiwiSaver investors start at this stage, and unfortunately stay there for years.

Most people join KiwiSaver when they start their first job, and just see it as another box to tick, he says.

At best, they will be put into a default balanced fund, but often that is not quite right for them and a growth fund may be better for a younger investor with a longer timeframe, he says.

“People don’t like to think of these things, one because they aren’t interested, and two you just have so much going on when you start a new job. But getting the decision right at the start will have a massive impact on the amount you have to spend for a house deposit and for retirement.”

Supplied Mint Asset Management head of sales and marketing, David Boyle says getting your KiwiSaver fund choice right at the very start of your journey can have a huge impact on your savings in the long run.

Stage two: Saving for a home

Enrich retirement director Liz Koh​ says the moment when people realise their KiwiSaver will probably be the main source of capital when buying a home is the moment when the rubber hits the road.

The key thing for investors at this stage is to make sure they get their timeframe right, she says.

“A lot of younger people think they have a long timeframe before they retire, so they should be in a growth fund. But actually their investment timeframe may be much shorter if they are only a few years from saving enough for a house deposit,” Koh​ says.

If your investment timeframe is less than five years you should not have your entire KiwiSaver savings in a high growth fund, she says.

“The reason for this is you don’t want your investment to drop by 20 per cent right before you are about to withdraw.”

Supplied Enrich retirement director Liz Koh says investor timeframe is the most important decision when selecting the appropriate type of KiwiSaver fund.

Stage Three: The minimum contribution while paying off a mortgage

Of this stage Boyle​ says, “let’s be honest, these are bloody tough years.”

While it may be tempting for people focus on paying off their mortgage, it is important to continue contributing to KiwiSaver, even if it is only the minimum amount, he says.

“The worst thing you can do is stop contributions, especially if your employer is matching your contributions, because you will basically be giving up a 3 per cent pay rise.”

Boyle​ says this period is all about balance, and while it might be tough, homeowners should try to keep their KiwiSaver going throughout, or they might miss out on returns that could be handy in retirement.

Stage Four: The race to retirement

Koh​ says once the mortgage is paid down to a manageable level, investors should think about moving their KiwiSaver into a balanced or growth fund, especially if they are years away from retirement.

Boyle​ says while it is tempting to think of retirement age as the finish line, the worst thing to do is to withdraw all of your money out of the fund in one lump sum.

He instead recommends putting your KiwiSaver into two “buckets” with different purposes.

“The first bucket is for you to do some travelling, have some fun. You don’t want that money to be at risk, so that should go into a conservative fund.”

“But at the same time get the other bucket working hard in high growth funds while you are still working,” Boyle says.

unsplash Boyle says the most difficult thing for retired investors is giving themselves permission to spend the money, after saving for around 40 years.

Stage Five: The retirement years

When you actually do stop working, you can turn your KiwiSaver into a regular income stream by setting up regular payments out of the fund, Koh​ says.

But everyone should keep at least some of their savings in the KiwiSaver scheme even during retirement, she says.

“Some people will have it there as an emergency fund, if they need healthcare, or house maintenance. Whatever you use it for, KiwiSaver is a good place to park money you don’t have an immediate use for, but you want to keep invested,” she says.

Boyle​ says the most difficult thing for investors at this stage is giving themselves permission to spend the money.

“When you reach retirement age often you have saved for at least 40 years, it can be a bit daunting to suddenly turn around and spend that money.”

“But that is what it is there for. Use it for all the things you have always wanted to do,” Boyle​ says.