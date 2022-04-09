Courier companies' new parcel surcharges will 'put more strain on businesses'

Couriers have added further surcharges to their parcel rates to cover higher costs associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

A businesswoman is concerned courier surcharges will put further pressure on already struggling businesses and consumers.

New Zealand Post, Aramex, and New Zealand Couriers introduced temporary service continuity surcharges in response to significantly higher costs being incurred because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Corinne Callinan is the director of CXC, a 20-year-old mass marketing company that designs and distributes Stepout, a brand of hosiery and socks to more than 300 supermarkets.

NZ Post transported thousands of Stepout's stock to supermarkets each month and the costs NZ Post imposed ultimately determined what the shopper would pay, Callinan said.

READ MORE:

* Aramex offers $600 a week subsidy to courier drivers revealed to be earning less than minimum wage

* NZ Post increases delivery capacity to make sure Kiwis get their parcels before Christmas

* NZ Post asks customers to change how they shop



LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Brian Cossey and his wife, Karyn Cossey, say the workload Aramex expected of couriers during their brief run as franchise operators in Northland was unrealistic.

NZ Post's 2.5 per cent “temporary continuity cost surcharge” was introduced on April 1 to its sending customers.

NZ Post chief customer officer Bryan Dobson said the surcharge would cover additional resources, such as personal protection equipment, needed to maintain its workforce during the pandemic and avoid severe disruption of its customers and network.

The surcharge allowed the state-owned company to cover the costs of increasing resources to meet demand, without which NZ Post would not be able to operate profitably, he said.

But Callinan said the surcharge was unwarranted.

“NZ Post’s ... surcharge will put more strain on businesses, many who are already struggling in the Covid environment.”

NZ Post made a profit of $32 million for the year ended June 30, up $26m on the prior year. But it said higher costs were not offset by revenue from additional parcel volumes.

Supplied Corinne Callinan says NZ Post’s surcharge will put more strain on businesses, many of whom are already struggling during the Covid pandemic.

Aramex chief executive Mark Little said the courier company implemented a “critical service continuity surcharge” of 2.3 per cent from April 1 to help recover costs that were in excess of business as usual.

“The surcharge allows us to continue operating by scaling up our resourcing, increasing staff, providing courier franchisees with cover if they are unwell or required to isolate and continue delivering the best possible service for our customers,” he said.

George Heard/Stuff NZ Post's surcharge will cover additional resources, such as PPE, required to maintain its workforce during the pandemic and avoid any severe impacts on its customers and network.

“The cost of upscaling our business overnight to meet demand has had a dramatic effect and is something that the increase in parcel volumes does not offset. We as a network have absorbed these costs. However, it is no longer sustainable for our business to do so.”

Aramex had also introduced a “length surcharge” of $5 for parcels longer than 1.2 metres and up to a maximum of 2.4m.

New Zealand Couriers general manager Devon Buckingham said it introduced a “temporary service continuity surcharge” in November as a response to significantly higher costs because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

All companies said they would review their surcharges monthly.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said retailers were heavily reliant on courier firms, especially given the jumps in sales online.

“Retailers are operating on very tight margins, and while they may be able to absorb cost increases in the short-term, it’s inevitable that they will be passed onto consumers in the long-run,” he said.