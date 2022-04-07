Cellphone 'a distraction' for staffer as locomotive plunged into Picton harbour

The remote-controlled shunt locomotive was lifted out of the water on the evening of September 3, 2021.

A railway staffer in charge of a locomotive that plunged into Picton harbour had failed to set the brakes before walking away to use his cellphone, an investigation has found.

The remote control operator had been using the unmanned shunt locomotive to move a wagon across the rail yards when he went to make a phone call, about 3.30pm on September 1.

Security camera footage showed the operator walking away from the shunt locomotive and wagon, looking for a phone number in his cellphone, according to KiwiRail’s internal report, which has been released to Stuff under the Official Information Act.

Supplied Security camera footage shows the moment a remote-controlled shunter train and wagon drive off a linkspan into Picton harbour.

As he walked away, the locomotive and wagon travelled 139.2 metres across the yard, reaching 13kmh over 64 seconds, and onto a linkspan. With no ferry waiting, the linkspan dropped and both locomotive and wagon rolled into the water.

The wagon floated, due to its load of two empty hazardous goods containers, one for sodium hydroxide and the other liquid nitrogen. The wagon was pulled from the water that evening.

However, the 50-tonne locomotive lay on the sea floor for two more days while a complex retrieval plan was brought together.

Specialist airbags were used to float the locomotive, before it was towed around the wharf to where two 300-tonne cranes lifted it onto a truck, on the evening of September 3.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The locomotive is pulled from Picton harbour by two cranes.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission, investigating the incident, sent the remote control pack to be tested, and it was found to be working fine.

The locomotive’s event recorder was sent to the manufacturer and its data extracted, while the locomotive was too costly to repair, and instead stripped for parts.

KiwiRail’s internal investigations included interviewing the operator, who said he believed he had properly set the brakes before walking away to look for a phone number for the rail yard’s container terminal, though he did not actually make the call, as verified against his phone records.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Two empty hazardous goods containers caused the wagon to float, making it more easily retrieved.

“The use of the phone provided a distraction from the task,” the report said.

There were no engineering protections in place to protect the linkspan, or any Port Marlborough staff in the area, the report said.

A derailing block had since been fitted, but a more suitable solution was needed and would be incorporated into the design for the iReX project, upgrading the terminal to accommodate bigger ferries due to arrive in 2025.

Investigations also found the operator was certified to use the remote control pack four months before the incident, or 37 shifts.

The training included setting the brakes, by stopping the locomotive, applying air brakes, and the hand brakes, and then turning the control pack off.

However, he had not received any safety observations in his new role.

He was meant to have one a month in the first three months, and every other month for the next nine months.

The Picton operations manager had failed to properly enter the operator’s certification in the KiwiRail Learning Exchange software, which meant the required observations were never booked.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Two cranes wait while yellow floats are attached to the submerged locomotive on the other side of the jetty.

In fact the operations manager had not been trained in how to use the software for this, the report said.

A previous incident in May 2019 had already led to call for the processes to be reviewed, but this had not happened.

Following the Picton incident in May, the report listed 10 actions to be undertaken, including reviews of the relevant codes, protocols and processes to prevent such incidents happening again.

A KiwiRail spokesperson told Stuff the incident was taken very seriously.

“We have already put in place mitigations to ensure there is no repeat occurrence.

“Reviews are also under way to rectify the identified need for better oversight of newly certified remote control operators, to ensure the requirement for monthly safety observations are carried out.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff The locomotive, floated with yellow airbags, is towed around the jetty before being lifted by two cranes.

There would also be a review of all areas with a similar risk, and an action plan put in place to address any hazards, the spokesperson said.

KiwiRail said it was unable to disclose any personal details of any staff members involved, including any disciplinary or corrective actions.

Waka Kotahi NZTA and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission were also still investigating.