Winery founder appeals old bankruptcy findings after losing new home to creditors

A boutique winery founder has failed to overturn her bankruptcy by claiming she never got the paperwork as she was overseas at the time.

Robyn Elizabeth Tiller and her husband Michael travelled to Australia while Isabel Estate Vineyard in Marlborough was put into receivership in 2014.

They founded the winery in 1980, but more than 30 years on it owed more than $12 million to the Bank of New Zealand, after a refinancing package the Tillers had personally guaranteed.

With the deadline to repay the loan three months away, the Tillers decided to take a six-month “sales trip” to Europe to build up the company’s customer base, leaving in April 2014.

Tiller thought BNZ would renew the loan when it expired in June 2014, she claimed at the High Court at Wellington earlier this year, but in his decision Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston said he doubted this.

The bank wrote to the winery and the couple saying it planned to enforce the debt, and the Tillers replied saying neither they nor the company were in a position to pay it.

The company went into receivership and the Tillers said they would co-operate, returning to New Zealand in 2014. They vacated their home shortly after, as BNZ had an interest in it.

jess parker/Stuff Isabel Estate Vineyard’s 2004 pinot gris. The winery went into receivership under its former owners in 2014 owing millions.

The company went into receivership and its assets were then sold, leaving more than $6.8m outstanding.

BNZ looked to the Tillers to pay the remaining debt. They had left the country again – they were in Australia, and told the bank they were not even in a position to buy a cheap secondhand car.

A summary judgment and bankruptcy proceedings were taken against the Tillers in 2016, with the court issuing an order for substituted service, meaning if court documents could not be served directly, they could be sent via other means.

In this case the bank was ordered to send the documents to an email address, and they were also served on their daughter at her home in Blenheim.

A judge found the Tillers bankrupt on November 29, 2016. They were discharged from bankruptcy in December 2019, meaning they were released from their debts.

Calls for insolvency laws to be less harsh are mounting. Some are calling for bankruptcy to be replaced with a mandatory, inquisitorial debt arrangement scheme.

However, during the bankruptcy proceedings, Tiller had bought and developed a home in Waipawa, Hawkes Bay, only for the Official Assignee to seize it as part of her bankrupt estate, as an asset to be distributed to creditors.

Tiller appealed that decision, but in July 2021 the court dismissed the appeal.

In court again for Tiller’s appeal of her bankruptcy in February 2022, BNZ’s lawyer said the failed 2021 appeal was clearly connected to why Tiller was suddenly appealing the bankruptcy finding five years on.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Isabel Vineyard Estate was bought by Pinnacle Drinks, a subsidiary of grocery giant Woolworths, in 2014.

Tiller told the court she was never served with the bankruptcy documents, and therefore had no opportunity to respond to them, or defend herself.

The email address supplied by the bank and used in both substituted service orders had a spelling error, and it was unclear how that happened.

The Tillers also claimed they were estranged from their daughter at the time, who was upset her parents had left the country while the family business was in crisis, leaving her to deal with it, and as a result was she was not talking to her parents and did not pass on the documents.

Judge Johnston said in his decision in March that Tiller’s explanations lacked credibility.

Emails between Tiller and the bank showed she knew bankruptcy orders were coming, and there was also evidence she was in touch with her daughter at the time.

After a conversation between their daughter and a process server, her father had contacted the bank and provided details including the email address. That indicated they were in touch with their daughter, and also knew the documents would be delivered.

“In the circumstances, it is simply incredible [the daughter] did not at least inform her parents of the service of important papers or forward these onto them by email or otherwise,” Judge Johnson said, dismissing the appeal.