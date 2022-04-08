A third of households not coping with cost of living crisis and women carry the worry load - Westpac

Inflation is hurting household finances more than Covid-19 did, a survey conducted by Westpac shows, and the burden of financial worry is falling hardest on women.

Just over two-thirds​ of the 1600​ Westpac customers surveyed were confident they could cope with the rapidly-rising cost of living, and more than half were already trimming costs, and had gone back to the home economic basics of budgeting and meal-planning.

But though the majority felt they could cope with high inflation, nearly a third feared they would not be able to cope, and 53​ per cent of women, and 39​ per cent of men said they were extremely concerned about rising living costs.

Hannah Noble, who built up the Cheaper Living NZ Facebook forum to more than 115,000​, said women were often the ones carrying the mental load of household budgeting, paying the bills and balancing the household budget.

“Women will have higher levels of concern and stress around family finances. It falls onto the women to handle the finance, and awareness of when the bills fall,” she said.

The three areas where respondents had already cut back on were petrol (44​ per cent), eating out/takeaways (43​ per cent), and groceries (41​ per cent), including switching the products they bought.

Others said they might have to cut more, including cutting their long-term saving, with 11​ per cent saying they planned to save less into KiwiSaver over the next 12 months than they had previously.

STUFF New Zealanders tighten their belts as increasing grocery, petrol and housing costs create a perfect storm.

Household expenses that could not be cut included healthcare spending and household bills.

Westpac consumer banking and wealth general manager Ian Hankins said 58 ​per cent of people indicated they were already taking action by cutting spending, and 47 ​per cent had recently drawn up a budget.

Noble said there was growing interest in the home economics skills members of online forums used to make ends meet.

“What I’m seeing is the cost of living has dragged people down a notch and they are saying, ‘what they are doing, I think I need to be doing too’.

“It’s not a case of, ‘I want to do this because I have more money’. It's a case of, ‘I don’t want the repo man coming next week, or the week after. I can feed my kids without the worry over my head’,” she said.

She and her partner adopted a frugal lifestyle 15 years ​ ago, living in a caravan on her parents’ front lawn, so they could save a deposit on a home.

“That was a choice,” she said, and it worked. They bought a home, but when one of her children became ill, the family had no choice about living frugally, because she was unable to work.

Having little money can be isolating, and Noble said she found solace in building an online community sharing knowledge.

Hugh Collins/Stuff Julie Craig made headlines with her guide to feeding a family for $100 a week, though sometimes, when times were especially tough, she says she did it for a lot, lot less.

With their children having grown, Noble and her mechanic husband, moved moved to the Chatham Islands. Their income was higher, but so were some costs, like groceries, which had to be flown out, at a cost, she said.

Like most households, that meant continuing to be careful with the dollars, even if they no longer had to watch every cent.

“We’ve taken a lot of those ways of living, and being, and merged it into our life,” she says.

Aucklander Julie Craig said the cost of living crisis would be falling hardest on households with children because they had more mouths to feed and high housing costs relative to their incomes.

Craig, who taught life-skills classes and ran the Oak and Thistle urban farming and abundant living business, recalled how little her household had to live on when her children were young.

Like Noble, illness in the family kept her from working, and she became an expert in urban horticulture, bartering, and living a good life on very little money.

“We might have had porridge one night a week, but there was a fried egg on it, so I felt good,” she said.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Westpac surveyed 1600 of its customers, and found cash was very tight indeed, as the cost of living crisis bites.

It was often hard, and mums on very tight budgets had nights when they cried into their pillows, she said.

Coping, and enjoying life, with little money required community, she said.

“When our grandmothers and great grandmothers were making ends meet, and I come from a line of women who have had to do that, they all knew their neighbours.”

People may lack some of the skills their forbears had, but they did not lack the capability to learn them, she said.

The survey indicated the cost of living crisis had resulted in three-quarters of people thinking more about money than usual, with many considering asking the boss for a pay-rise.

A fifth​ of full-time workers said they had already asked for a raise, and a further 32​ per cent were considering it.

Hankins said 56 per cent​ were either looking for a higher-paying job or might contemplate doing so.

But household costs had been rising so fast, they would need big rises to keep up with prices, he said.

The average rise people said they needed would have to be about 10 per cent, Hankins said.

supplied Ian Hankins, Westpac consumer banking and wealth general manager, says more than half the survey respondents were either looking for a higher-paying job or might contemplate doing so.

Independent economist Tony Alexander said much faster wage growth was needed.

“Staff are in short supply and employees need to be used where the best profits can be generated,” he said.

“That means market prices for our labour need to be substantially higher than they are at the moment. That's how capitalism works.”