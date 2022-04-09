Designer who dressed Rihanna creates hi-vis line for NZ pets

He’s clothed Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid, now American designer Matthew Adams Dolan​ is kitting out New Zealand’s furry fashionistas.

Dolan has teamed up with Southern Cross Pet Insurance to create a range of high-fashion, hi-vis dog vests, designed to keep man’s best friend safe after dark.

VIS - The Road Safety Collection includes eight hi-vis pieces of canine couture, including reflective vests, sweaters and bandanas.

Dolan first shot to fashion fame when singer, businesswoman and designer Rihanna modelled one of his signature oversized jackets.

The Barbadian superstar loved it so much, she requested more and Dolan has since gone on to dress the likes of Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid.

SUPPLIED/Stuff American designer Matthew Adams Dolan is kitting out New Zealand’s furry fashionistas in hi-vis as part of a collaboration with Southern Cross Pet Insurance.

Dolan said he was thrilled to create the collection on behalf of New Zealand’s dogs.

“As a dog-lover and owner of Maisie, I was delighted to receive such an exciting brief – to save lives and be fashionable with it.

“I’ve been on an amazing journey working with the Southern Cross team to highlight road safety issues for pets and make products which can be integrated so easily into everyday situations”

While some owners would love the full couture look, others would appreciate the simplicity of a reflective bandana which can be worn regardless of the type of leash or harness used, he said.

“To be safe, we just need our furbabies to be seen, but by all means let’s make them look good too. Our next step may be better looking road-safety gear for humans.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Dolan’s fans include Rihanna, pictured, Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid.

Dolan’s collection is part of Southern Cross Pet Insurance’s Live Your Pet Life campaign, aimed at raising the average life expectancy of New Zealand’s cats and dogs.

General manager Anthony McPhail said preventing pets from needing care was preferable to treating an injury.

“The hi-vis fashion collection helps highlight the ways in which owners can ensure their pets’ wellbeing, including being careful while out walking at night.

“We wanted a fun way to show pet owners how important it is to keep our beloved pups safe while they’re out for their walk, especially as we head into the shorter days and colder weather.”

SCPI received 186 claims for pets injured by vehicles last year, with a relatively even split between cats and dogs needing treatment.