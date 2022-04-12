Winter tourism gets a boost with immigration move for new ski workers

Skiers and snowboarders flocked to enjoy fresh snow at Treble Cone on the first day of Covid-19 alert level 2.

New Zealand skifields​ have been given a lift by a Government decision to allow 275 skilled workers to enter the country ahead of the winter season.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash announced a border exemption on Tuesday that will allow skilled ski industry workers to enter New Zealand.

“We have made an exception to usual border rules so the ski industry can recruit much-needed snow sports instructors, ski patrol and safety specialists, snow grooming and snowmaking machinery operators, and ski-lift and snow sport technicians,’’ he said.

New Zealand skifields and Tourism NZ had called on the Government to make the move before Australians started arriving for the snow season.

The border reopens to Australians this week, with skifields keen to enjoy a full international season on the slopes after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the last two seasons.

Ski Area Association NZ chief executive Marty Toomey said the move was “absolutely sensational”.

“It allows all the ski areas to plan for a season knowing that they have all the people they need to make it safe,’’ he said.

“It also gives us enough time to plan as it takes time to get the approvals for all of these people.’’

Nash said that, as part of the new immigration rules, the ski sector had agreed to pay at least the median wage of $27 an hour for the roles.

Toomey said pay stipulation was always going to be part of the deal.

“To get those critical worker visas you have to pay at that level.”

The roles were highly skilled, and required professional qualifications and experience “gained over several seasons on the global ski circuit in places like Europe and North America”, he said.

“A lift technician, for example, needs a trade specific-qualification in mechanical or electrical engineering, or a specialisation in aerial ropeway machinery.

“They need at least two years’ relevant post-qualification work experience, and be specialised as either a cable splicer, diesel mechanic, ropeway lift mechanic or electrician.”

Nash said Kiwis filled the majority of skifield and snow sport roles, but there were not enough locals with the required skills, certification or experience to meet seasonal short-term needs.

The ski season was important for New Zealand tourism, he said.

Before the pandemic, about 160,000 Australians visited in winter 2019. During the winter months of June to August 2019, Australian visitors spent more than $211 million – about 40 percent of all spending by international tourists, he said.

Toomey warned last week that some small skifields might have to close if the immigration exemptions were not issued.