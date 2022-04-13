Sharemarket slips as investors digest short-term pain of rate hike

The sharemarket slid as the negative impact of rising interest rates offset the benefits from further easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped 0.1 per cent, or 14.166 points, to 11,875.00 on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank raised the official cash rate by half a percentage point to 1.5 per cent, ahead of the expectations of most economists for a 25 basis point rise, although many had acknowledged the decision could go either way.

“It was always going to be a close call,” said Devon Funds Management head of retail Greg Smith. “The market probably would have responded more positively if it was 25 bps but a short-term benefit now might have been outweighed by longer term pain if inflation was left to run rip.

READ MORE:

* Sharemarket ends the week on a positive note

* World markets seesaw as 2022 kicks off, oil price rallies

* Sharemarket drops 1.1% as higher inflation seen pushing up interest rates



“Near term, the market has taken on board that tightening, but looking through that I think there’s reason for equity investors not to be too despondent.

“It will take time to digest. Markets are going to have to acclimatise to higher interest rates and it’s going to be a balancing act as the stimulus we have seen during the pandemic needs to be withdrawn and the inflation we have seen is going to necessitate higher interest rates but that doesn’t mean the market can’t still perform.”

Smith said stock reactions were mixed.

123rf Devon Funds Management head of retail Greg Smith says while the market would have responded more positively if interest rates had gone up by only 25 basis points, a short-term benefit now might have been outweighed by longer term pain if inflation was left to run rip.

He noted the currency reaction was subdued, which was positive for exporters, and further moves to open up the economy had softened the blow of interest rate increases.

The Government announced that the country would move to the orange traffic light setting from midnight, which removed indoor gathering limits and social distance requirements.

The country’s borders opened up from Wednesday for quarantine-free travel for vaccinated Australians.

Separately, shares in NZ King Salmon slumped 20 per cent to 69 cents after the salmon farmer reported a $73 million annual loss as warmer seawater killed fish over summer, and its business was hurt by Covid-19 disruption. The company said it expected to post another loss next year before recovering, and announced plans to sell shares at an 83 per cent discount to raise $60m to pay off debt.

“The outlook for next year was what really surprised the market,” Smith said. “They are getting hit every which way and having to react at pace and quite vigorously.”