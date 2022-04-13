'Huge relief': Hospitality industry 'elated' at move to orange setting

From 11.59pm Wednesday, all of NZ will move to the orange traffic light setting. Limits on gatherings will be removed entirely, including at events, concerts and at hospitality venues.

Christchurch’s retail and hospitality sector have widely welcomed the move to the orange traffic light setting, however some have said the shift has come too late for an industry “disproportionately affected” by Covid restrictions.

Minister for Covid response Chris Hipkins announced on Wednesday the whole of New Zealand would move from the red traffic light setting to orange at 11.59pm, in time for the school holidays and Easter weekend.

Hipkins said the decision was driven by the decrease in new Covid-19 cases every day and an “overall very positive” picture.

Under orange there are no indoor capacity limits and no rule for the public to be seated and separated in bars, cafes and restaurants.

READ MORE:

* Restaurants want 'vision for recovery' as red setting remains

* Covid-19: Calls for traffic light system to be scrapped ahead of Cabinet review

* Hospitality calls for further loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, more support



Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said Canterbury’s hospitality and retail sectors “will be breathing a small sigh of relief” at the news, given they have been “disproportionately affected” by the Covid restrictions.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Alina Essenhofer and Tom Thatcher toast the upcoming move to the orange setting with a drink at Kong Bar on Oxford Terrace on Wednesday night.

“It’s been really good to see these restrictions lift [on Wednesday], especially as we are seeing domestic and international tourism picking up again.”

Watson said she would have liked to see the move to orange sooner as even just an extra couple of weeks in the orange setting would have made a significant difference for the hospitality industry.

Hospitality New Zealand Canterbury branch president Peter Morrison said he was “elated” at the news, but also believed the shift to orange came too late.

“Better late than never.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said the move to orange would be “super helpful” for the hospitality and retail sectors. (File photo)

He said lifting the restriction that people had to be seated to be served would mean a significant reduction in costs for hospitality businesses who would no longer have to have extra staff on.

“We would certainly like to get to green as soon as possible.”

Morrison encouraged the public to make the most of the orange setting by going out and supporting bars and restaurants.

“We definitely need it after all the closures we’ve had.”

CEO of the Restaurant Association Marisa Bidois called the move to orange “a huge relief for the hospitality industry”.

“The removal of the seated and separated rule along with increase to gathering numbers is a major step forward in our path to revival and recovery,” she said.

SUPPLIED CEO of the Restaurant Association Marisa Bidois called the move to orange “a huge relief for the hospitality industry”. (File photo)

Bidois said in a March survey among the association’s members, 90 per cent of the respondents said their revenue was down from last year, with the average revenue decrease at 34 per cent.

Chief Executive of the Court Theatre Barbara George said she was very pleased with the Government’s decision and had been hopeful that would be the announcement today.

Performances at The Court Theatre was set to start again in mid-May, she said.

“[The move to orange] just signals there is more safety around what we are doing, which is really great news.”

OGB owner Nick Inkster welcomed the move out of the red setting, but said he was surprised the Government did not decide to hold off on the move until Tuesday.

“It will just make this weekend very confusing. People are going to come out and just want to go hard - which we want them to - but they are going to be restricted again, this time not by Covid but by our Easter trading laws."

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Covid response Chris Hipkins made the traffic light setting announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Owner of music venue and bar Flux, Zak Cooper, said they were “very happy” to be able to trade again, but two days’ notice was not enough time to expect staff to abandon family commitments and work on Easter weekend.

“We’ll be listing a big two weeks worth of shows starting on April 22, and from there we’re going to start seeing a lot of the international acts that Covid has been keeping off our shores.”

Oxford Group co-owner Max Bremner said the move to the orange traffic light was a relief.

“Because we've got bigger venues it means that we can get people in them and we don't have to adhere to rules which are really debilitating.

“There's not a lot of enjoyment. People come in and want to have a good time but have to stay in their seats. As time goes on compliance levels drop as well. It gets very difficult to get people to comply.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch’s new convention centre Te Pae was ready for business. (File photo)

He was not sure if it would be possible to open venues late at night over Easter as staff had not been rostered on.

Kaiser Brew Garden owner Campbell Parker said he didn’t think patrons would be rushing to get to the bar at midnight, but he certainly anticipated an uplift in sales now that bar sales were back in the mix.

“I think over the weekend and during the school holidays we would be seeing our normal level of service which will be better than what we have been doing over the past few months.”

No more restrictions on gatherings also meant the Mainland Tactix and Northern Stars netball game at Christchurch Arena this Saturday will be opened up to crowds. According to a post on the official Facebook page, only a restricted number of general admission tickets would be made available due to the short notice.

Christchurch’s new $450 million convention centre Te Pae was also gearing up to resume events from May. A spokesman for Crown-owned company Ōtākaro, which developed Te Pae, said planning for a public open day was back under way and a date would be announced at a later stage.

He said over the past few weeks a contractor had been attending to minor defects at the convention centre “that would usually have been completed over a number of months in an operational building of this size”.

“Naturally, as operations ramp up more work will be done, but this world-class facility is ready for business.”

Watson said while the move to orange was welcome news, there was still a lot that had to be done to alleviate the significant pressure businesses were facing.

"The big issue not addressed was when we are likely to see self-isolation times for household contacts being reduced or removed. Labour shortages caused by mandatory self-isolation rules are still a significant issue for business that needs to be addressed.”

She said this had been especially challenging for small businesses.

“We would like the Government to communicate when, under what conditions, further changes to self-isolation times will occur.

“Now that we are progressing through Covid-19, let’s focus on workforce supply issues, out of control inflation, and a continued flow of anti-business policies such as mandatory union-driven collective bargaining.”

Additional reporting by Debbie Jamieson