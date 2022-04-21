Tākaka Village Market operator may secure four-year licence to occupy

The Village Market at Tākaka has been growing, especially over the past four years. (File photograph)

The Golden Bay Community Board has agreed to recommend Tasman District Council offer the operator of the growing Tākaka Village Market a new four-year licence to occupy.

That operator – Grant Knowles – is also a member of the community board. He stood down from the meeting on Tuesday when the matter came up for discussion.

The Saturday market, which has been operating for 14 years, occupies council-owned land, adjacent to Tākaka Memorial Library.

A council staff report says Knowles purchased the market business about seven years ago. The council at the time agreed to assign the licence to Knowles.

Supplied The licensed area for the Tākaka Village Market is marked in red with peripheral areas marked in orange that are proposed to be added to the licence to occupy.

That licence expired on April 30, 2021. Since then, the market has been operating with an ongoing periodic licence.

Council property officer Margot Wilson told the community board it was a successful and growing market that was handled well through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It's a significant source of income for many of the local growers,” Wilson said. “The licensee, Grant Knowles, has never been in breach of the licence.”

In her report, Wilson says the market gained “significant momentum” during the past four years.

“Market stall numbers have historically been rather modest – averaging around 30 stalls during the summer months,” she says. “Over the past four years, stallholder numbers have been gradually increasing. In both the December 2020 and January 2021 months, stallholder attendance numbers reached 50 stallholders, as reported by the current licensee.”

Staff recommended that some peripheral areas around the market site be added to the licence to occupy to provide space for extra stalls during busy periods and to respect the “goodwill” of the market.

TÄkaka Village Market/Supplied Stallholder numbers have reached 50 in some busy summer months at the Village Market. (File photograph)

Wilson told the community board that adding those peripheral areas would provide additional space on an as-needed basis and also be “kind of kind to him and his business”.

“From time to time, I get phone calls where people are looking to sneak in on an area around the market and technically those people are playing on another business' goodwill,” she said.

A few stallholders had raised some dissatisfaction over their interactions with market management “many months ago”.

“There's a misconception often by stallholders in both Nelson and in Tasman that the local government actually owns the business,” Wilson said. “We don't; we're simply the landlord.”

There had been some mediation and a lot of that dissatisfaction seemed to have dissipated, she said.

Golden Bay ward councillor Celia Butler said she believed giving security to the market business via the four-year licence to occupy would give “stability to our market, and we can look at a continuation of what is actually, from a tourist point of view, a really important institution for Tākaka and for Golden Bay”.

Fellow ward councillor Chris Hill said she was supportive of the licence being renewed.

“I think that the market's grown into a really lovely, vibrant, colourful event that really enhances the Bay for all of us and also tourists that are coming over the hill and seeing our great little market there.”

Wilson said the community board received some income on a percentage basis from the market, which amounted to about $2000 a year.

Tasman District Council is due to consider the community board’s recommendation in May.