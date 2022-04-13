Need for masks in retail but not clubbing is 'absurd' and 'nonsensical', Retail NZ says

From 11.59pm Wednesday, all of NZ will move to the orange traffic light setting. Limits on gatherings will be removed entirely, including at events, concerts and at hospitality venues.

Retail NZ says new rules around mask wearing make no sense.

The country will move to the orange alert level at 11.59pm on Wednesday and all rules around capacity will be ditched, meaning bars and clubs can operate without restrictions.

But mask requirements remain, apart from at schools where they are encouraged but no longer required.

That means shoppers will continue to have to wear masks at supermarkets and stores, but punters can take to the dance floor maskless - which Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said was “absurd”.

“While it is good news that the country is moving to orange, it is absurd that the Government is removing mask requirements in the hospitality and education sectors, but keeping them for retail,” he said.

“Masks are either a key part of the public health response or they not. It’s just nonsensical to suggest that there is greater risk in socially-distanced retail settings than in crowded nightclubs, school classrooms or cafés."

Retail NZ had been advocating for the Government to deal with ongoing issues around mask exemptions, with retailers suffering abuse from customers who claimed they had an exemption.

“Masks are a source of significant anger and aggression from members of the public.”

Harford said it was “deeply disappointing” that no action had been taken.

“Retail NZ is asking the Government to take some practical steps to create settings that improve business and consumer confidence.”

Harford said businesses also wanted a date set for a move to the green traffic light setting, which would create certainty and help improve consumer confidence.