Marlborough house prices 'getting back to normal' after 'unhealthy' couple of years

March marked Marlborough's first year-on-year house price decline post-Covid. Pictured moving into their first home in March, from left, Ramkumar Ayyappan, Shruthika Ramkumar, 8, Rubika Ramkumar, 6, and Sudha Sudalaimuthu.

Marlborough is the first and only region to have a year-on-year house price decline in the last two years.

The median residential property price dropped by 0.6 per cent, from $664,000 in March 2021 to $660,000 in March 2022, the latest figures from REINZ show.

That made Marlborough the first region to have an annual decrease since May 2020, at the end of the first lockdown. All other regions saw annual house growth, although the size of the growth has been decreasing.

Ray White Marlborough branch manager Angela Bowers said the very slight decline suggested the market was stabilising after it “really took off” post-Covid.

“A drop of 0.6 per cent, that’s hardly anything, but we were expecting things to plateau,” Bowers said.

“We might be starting to get back to a normal market, that doesn’t have weird things affecting it like Covid and lockdown.”

Bowers thought the number of sales was a positive sign – there were 81 sales in Marlborough in March, up from 61 in February, and 75 in March 2021. In January, there were only 42, she noted.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Ray White Marlborough branch manager Angela Bowers says the figures seem to show a real estate market stabilising.

“So we’re actually seeing an increase in the number of properties sold, and that's reflective of the fact we’re seeing more stock available, which means we can sell more,” Bowers said.

“It means people have more confidence to put their house on the market ... whereas before people didn't want to put their homes on the market in case they couldn't find a place to move to, and that slowed the market down, and pushed the prices up. Slowed it down unhealthily, I would say.”

The country’s move into orange under the Covid-19 Protection Framework would also strengthen confidence in the market, she said.

“It says we’re trending the right way ... We can get in and out of the country, we have expats coming back ... and people leaving too. That might cause more properties to be coming onto the market.”

Bowers said in the face of a slight drop in house prices, homeowners could take comfort that their house values were still much higher than they were 10 years ago, and there were still plenty of people looking to buy.

“When you look at the big picture the value of property will always increase over time, whether it goes up or down in the short term.”

Harcourts Marlborough sales manager Craig Searle said he thought the market “getting back to normal” was likely following lending changes.

Changes to the Credit Contract and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), which changed how interest rates are calculated, meant fewer buyers were getting finance approved. That coupled with inflation likely reduced how many people were willing and able to pay market rates, cooling the market, he said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Harcourts Marlborough sales manager Craig Searle says the region has a pretty consistent market normally.

“Now there appears to be some balance ... the market is still very much charging along.”

Searle said he expected April would continue to cool but likely more because of regional variables.

"We’re about to walk into Easter, school holidays, Anzac weekend, people won't be interested in buying property ... April is traditionally quieter. And with the end of harvest, that’s a fatiguing period for the region. So that will reduce the number of sales.”

REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said real estate agents were reporting attendance at open homes in Marlborough beginning to rise, and more enquiries from out-of-town buyers.

The region was still a popular place to live, invest and find employment in, which meant buyer demand and sales activity would likely increase, she said.

Baird said owner occupiers were the most active buyer pool in Marlborough.

“Backed by equity, they have the best ability to purchase in current market conditions.”

Supplied REINZ chief executive Jen Baird says the market had shifted in the past three months and is now settling.

The median residential property price for New Zealand excluding Auckland increased 14.1 per cent annually from $679,000 in March 2021 to $775,000 in March 2022.

“The rate of growth is slowing, sales activity is down and the median days to sell is up.

“House prices tend to be more sticky when decreasing than increasing, which is what we are seeing now. While market sentiment has quickly shifted, vendors are slower to adjust their price expectations. As demand drops, vendors tend to choose to wait longer to sell their property rather than sell below those expectations.

“That tends to be the general experience at this stage of the property market cycle where the market power is leaning towards buyers.”