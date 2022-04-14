Sharemarket gains, breaking six days of losses

The sharemarket gained, breaking a six-day losing streak and tracking overseas markets higher as central banks around the world take action to contain inflation.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index advanced 0.1 per cent, or 16.585 points, to 11,891.58 on Thursday.

New Zealand’s Reserve Bank on Wednesday hiked the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent, a more aggressive move than some economists expected. The bank said it remained comfortable with its previous rate outlook and that a larger move now provided it with more policy flexibility ahead.

“It all comes down to interest rates and inflation at the moment,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Grant Davies. The central bank’s action in “taking our medicine early” may mean that interest rates won’t have to rise as much, he said.

“Interest rates were always expected to go up, and the market prefers certainty to uncertainty so having that roadmap and sticking to that is a good thing from the sharemarket’s perspective,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The central bank lifted interest rates more aggressively than some expected, but taking our medicine early may mean rates won’t have to rise as much in the future.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, the biggest stock on the index, rose 0.9 per cent to $22.80.

The biggest decline on the sharemarket was NZ King Salmon. Shares in the salmon farmer slumped 28 per cent to a record low of 50 cents.

That follows the stock’s 20 per cent decline on Wednesday after the company reported a $73 million annual loss as warmer seawater and a change in farming practice killed fish over summer, and its business was hurt by Covid-19 disruption.

In a research note, Forsyth Barr said investors were shocked by the company’s plans to sell $60 million of shares for debt repayment, and the projected loss for next year.

“Investors in NZ King Salmon will feel like they are swimming upstream,” Davies said. “It’s tough going for them at the moment.”

Meal delivery service My Food Bag dropped 8 per cent to 92 cents as investors fear the company’s earnings will come under pressure from higher food costs and less discretionary spending.

Data released by Stats NZ on Wednesday showed food prices jumped 7.6 per cent last month compared with March 2021, the largest annual increase since 2011.

“Food is the main cost of production for them, apart from wages which are obviously going up too,” Davies said.

“The other side of the that coin is that their food parcels are a ‘nice to have’ rather than a necessity so in a recession situation, which isn’t necessarily off the cards in New Zealand at the moment, people will be substituting out of their types of products,” he said.

TrustPower fell 1.3 per cent to $6.81. Forsyth Barr analysts downgraded their expectations for the electricity generator’s earnings, dividends and share price following the company’s update on Wednesday around its change to Manawa Energy.

The sharemarket will be closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

Elsewhere, Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after an advance on Wall Street.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney advanced while Seoul edged lower. Oil prices fell back and US futures climbed.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index rose 1.1 per cent, breaking a three-day losing streak brought on by persistent worries about inflation and the tough medicine the Federal Reserve is planning to use against it. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1 per cent, and the Nasdaq picked up 2 per cent.

- With AP