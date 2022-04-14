North Beach removes 'Jesus Saves' Easter promo from its website

North Beach came under fire for an Easter promotion which referenced Jesus.

Warning: Article contains version of the removed promotional material.

Surf and skate shop North Beach will remove an Easter promotion which has the slogan “nail these deals, prices will rise again”, after complaints.

The promo, which gave customers an extra discount on sale items if they used the code “Jesus Saves”, began on Thursday and would end at midnight on Tuesday.

A Christian man said he found the whole promotion, which was also emailed to customers and features on its website, offensive.

“The whole Christian belief is in the death and resurrection of Jesus, so to mock that belief is incredibly offensive,” he said.

“Especially the reference to nails - the instrument used to hang Jesus. Hurtful, painful and blasphemous.”

It also featured a dollar sign in Jesus, which he said was distasteful.

Supplied North Beach is removing its Easter promotion after it caused offense.

“The promo code itself ‘Jesus Saves’ is the entire message of hope that Christianity centres its beliefs on, so regardless of your views, to cheapen it to a sale promo code is incredibly distasteful.”

A North Beach spokesperson said the clothing store apologised for any offence caused.

“We’re a young Kiwi brand, and we joke around – in store, in the office, and in our marketing,” the spokesperson said.

“However, we recognise that we have overstepped the mark on this one. As a result, we are removing the image of Jesus and the slogans.”

The 20 per cent off code would be replaced on the website and in all marketing messaging.

“Unfortunately we are unable to change the code in the email that was sent this morning, so the code will be active for a limited time to ensure people that have received the email can redeem the advertised discount,” the spokesperson said.