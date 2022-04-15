If mortgage rates are rising, why aren't deposit rates?

After the Reserve Bank hiked the official cash rate by 0.5 per cent on Wednesday, ANZ responded by increasing home loan rates.

But while the bank passed on the full increase to floating rates, and 80 per cent of it to its two-year fixed rate, it only raised its rates for term deposits for terms less than one year by between 0.1 and 0.15 per cent, and its five-year deposit rate 0.25 per cent.

ASB increased its variable home loan rate 0.5 per cent, while its Savings Plus account rose 0.3 per cent at full bonus rate.

Infometrics chief forecaster, Gareth Kiernan​ said there seemed to be a worrying gap emerging between home loan interest rates, and the rates accessed by savers.

“It does seem a little out of kilter. I am sure savers have been hoping that returns on savings would return to previous levels after a dire couple of years, but it does not seem to be happening,” Kiernan​ said.

A term deposit is a type of deposit held at a financial institution where money is locked up for a set period of time.

The interest rate of a term deposit is usually set by how much a bank needs your money. If the bank is seeking cash the interest rate will likely be high, to tempt you to let it hold your savings for a while.

This is why many expect that when the Reserve Bank raises the official cash rate, (the rate of interest the central bank charges on loans between retail banks), the price of term deposits should rise with it.

Traditionally, the higher the OCR, the less money retail banks have available, so the more they will seek from other forms of capital such as term deposits.

But over the past few years this has not been the case.

Data from the Reserve Bank showed the average interest rate for a six-month term deposit rose from 0.83 in March last year to 1.88 in March this year.

Over the same period, the interest rate on a two year fixed home loans rose 3.47 to 5.04 per cent.

Shamubeel Eaqub​ says the divergence in the deposit rate and the mortgage rate should be concerning for all savers.

“People are holding so much in their savings of their bank accounts that banks don’t actually need to increase the ‘sweetener’ on savings,” Eaqub​ said.

“Banks don’t feel like they need to rush into increasing interest rates, and pay everyone more. If you don’t have to then why do it?”

Eaqub​said the spread between mortgage rates and term deposits was unusually high.

“That is how banks make a profit, they pay you less money, and they charge you more money and in between they pay for costs and earn profits.

The expected spread between mortgage rates and deposit rates was between 2 and 2.5 per cent between the six-month deposit rate and the floating mortgage rate, he said.

“But when the pandemic hit, people became more risk averse and money just flowed into the banks. The difference between mortgage rates and deposit rates is now between 3 and 3.5 per cent.”

Eaqub​ said he expected to see the spread between the rates return to normal levels, but only after customers kicked up a fuss.

“Depositors are rightly angry and will look to put their money elsewhere where they can get a better return.”