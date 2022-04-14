Supermarkets set to appeal alcohol sale limits to Supreme Court

Alcohol abuse loses our country billions of dollars every year. (Video first published in August 2018)

Supermarket giants Foodstuffs and Woolworths NZ are being allowed to appeal attempts by Auckland Council, to stricter alcohol sale times, to the highest court in the land.

Seven years ago, Auckland Council approved its own Local Alcohol Policy (LAP), but it never came into effect. Instead, it has been stymied by appeals and court cases from vested interests like supermarkets.

The stoush has cost council, and Auckland ratepayers, more than $1 million in legal fees.

In efforts to reduce alcohol-related harm, the policy looked at influencing the location, number of off-licence liquor sales and and setting 9pm closings instead of 11pm.

The two companies, who together own Countdown, Pak n’ Save and New World, are appealing a 2021 Court of Appeal decision which ruled in favour of the council.

An Auckland Council spokeswoman said now leave to appeal had been granted, council would await the lodging of appeals and respond accordingly.

“The council’s policies are aimed at reducing risky drinking behaviour and alcohol availability,” the spokeswoman said.

Both the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority [ARLA] and the Court of Appeal had upheld policy provisions around off-licence closing hours,” she said.

“The [Local Alcohol Policy] cannot come into effect until all appeals, and any other outstanding matters that require resolution before ARLA, are resolved.”

PETER DRURY/Stuff Supermarkets have been fighting for years to stop Auckland Council from implementing its Local Alcohol Policy.

Foodstuffs head of co-operative public relations Emma Wooster said its customers needed “flexibility in their shopping times” around family and work to buy beer or wine.

Foodstuffs supported the alcohol sale hours set by the Government’s Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, being 7am to 11pm.

This could then vary on a case-by-case basis for each off-licence if appropriate in light of location and other circumstances of that store, Wooster said.

A Countdown spokesperson said the company would not be commenting.

Neither company answered questions about if they acknowledged the link between ease of access to liquor and increased rates of alcohol abuse.

Ross Giblin Foodstuffs, who ones Pak n’ Save, says its customers need “flexible” shopping times to buy alcohol.

Alcohol is New Zealand’s most harmful drug, with the cost of harm in 2020 estimated at $7.85 billion and 59 per cent of people who seek addiction support list alcohol as their primary substance of abuse.

In March, Auckland Council voted to unanimously support a private members’ bill seeking to abolish appeals on local alcohol policies in order to give councils proper control over their own regulations.

The bill, which is being put forward by Green Party and Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick, would also amend the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act to ban alcohol companies from advertising in sport.