What I've Learned: Take every opportunity

Anua Mesui Henry started Four Shells Kava Lounge to honour her family connection to the traditional Pasifika drink and to promote kava in Aotearoa.

Anau Mesui Henry​ grew up in a Tongan family that migrated to Aotearoa in 1982. Her father planted, grew, harvested and processed kava in Tonga to sell in Aotearoa. In 2019, Anau​ and husband Todd​, opened Tamakai Makaurau's first dedicated kava lounge, Four Shells Kava Lounge. She shares what she learned along the way.

How did you start your business?

Prior to starting the business my husband and I were working 9-5pm jobs. I had completed a commerce degree at University of Auckland and then a Masters in Business Information Systems at AUT, and had a keen interest in starting my own business.

However, how and what business to start was the tricky part. So while I worked in my day job, I kept an eye out for an opportunity to begin my entrepreneurial journey.

Eventually my husband and I decided to start a kava lounge. This was based on my family connections to kava and our passion for the Pacific traditional beverage.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth food delivery game heats up with the arrival of Uber Eats

* Drivers nervous as Uber Eats enables businesses to deliver themselves

* Hilary Barry: I'm deleting Uber Eats right now



Kava had a special place in my heart, as my father grew, harvested and pounded kava in Tonga as a way of supporting the family here in Aotearoa. And for my husband. Todd, his passion for kava grew once he was introduced to it through my family.

It felt natural to start a kava lounge.

So we started toying around with the idea of starting the kava lounge, and then had pop-ups around Ponsonby, Parnell and K’rd to test the market. We were pleased to see this new demographic of kava enthusiasts and kava lovers emerge from the pop-ups and felt confident moving forward to establishing a kava lounge.

What were the challenges of the early days?

We had just started the business, when Covid-19 hit. Now we not only had to make sure we learnt all the basics of running a business but also had to think on our feet about how we were going to pivot with the sudden lockdown.

While we did see a decrease in our profit margin, we embraced the opportunity to come up with new revenue streams for the kava lounge in the face of the pandemic.

One of these streams was creating our take-away kava and having it available on the Uber Eats platform. This was a challenge in itself, as we were declined when we applied the first time. However, after much discussion with the representative of Uber Eats our persistence prevailed and we were delivering our popular takeaway kava on Uber Eats.

Supplied Four Shells Kava Lounge brings traditional Tongan kava to the modern age, with their kava available for takeaway on Uber eats.

Now our takeaway kava is very popular and we receive a steady influx of Uber Eats orders during the week. Currently, this option is only available within the central suburb within a 10-metre radius to the lounge location, but we are looking at expanding to include other suburbs in the near future.

What was a moment when you felt you were on the right track?

We held a fundraiser this year in January for the Tonga volcano relief support. It was a beautiful time when the community and small business owners came together to support the Tongan community in Tonga.

We had 25 small business owners donate various items from their businesses to our hampers which were put into three hampers and people could buy raffle tickets to win a hamper.

At the end we sold $6000 and including a monetary donation, were able to donate $6,200 directly to MORDI, an NGO run by Tongans in Tonga to eliminate poverty through sustainable living.

At that moment, I felt immensely proud of the community that the kava lounge had created. I felt we were living up to our vision of culture, community and consciousness. I knew then that despite the various lockdowns and uncertainties around Covid-19 and its impact on our wellbeing as business owners, we were doing something right and on the right track.

What is the biggest lesson you learned along the way?

If there is an opportunity to grow, promote and build your company, don’t hesitate, take it!

And believe in yourself and your vision and be unapologetic in pursuing the big dreams you have for the company. We only have one life to live, you might as well use it to live your wildest business dreams.