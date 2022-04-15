Dispute over sale value of historic Martinborough building ends in bitterness and disappointment

The Boyles intend to continue operating their hair salon in Martinborough. (File photo)

A dispute over the sale of an historic building and how its rateable value should be assessed has ended in bitterness and disappointment for two couples at loggerheads.

In January 2016, Pierce and Anne-Christine Boyle agreed to buy a hairdressing business in Martinborough from Jeffrey and Brenda Channers, for $20,000.

The Channers also owned the building housing the salon, an historic two-storey commercial building built in the 1890s.

Payment was made over the next three years, over which time the Boyles operated their business, Le Coiffeur Hair Boutique, from the building.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Justice David Gendall heard the matter in the High Court at Masteron last month. (File photo)

In late 2019, a new lease was entered into. This was a nine-year lease and included a clause that gave the Boyles the right to purchase the building at “current GV/RV” (Government Valuation/Rateable Valuation – ie the same thing), provided they gave written notice of their intention to do so and could provide an unconditional sale and purchase agreement within 30 days of issuing that written notice.

In 2017, the property had been given a rateable valuation of $325,000.

A valuation review by Quotable Value NZ was activated in September 2020, and in February 2021 the property was given an updated rateable value of $480,000.

That valuation was to take effect from July 2021. That meant that the council would begin charging rates on the property based on the new valuation from July 2021.

The Boyles decided to buy the building, and in March 2021 they sent the Channers an unconditional agreement for sale and purchase for $325,000.

The Channers rejected the offer, saying that they had received notice the previous month of the new valuation of $480,000.

The Boyles argued that the new valuation didn’t take effect until July 2021, and if the Channers didn’t sign the agreement they would take legal action.

The Channers didn’t sign the agreement and the matter ended up in the High Court at Masterton before Justice David Gendall for a hearing last month.

Liz McDonald/Stuff Justice Gendall concluded that the GV/RV was $480,000 at the time of the proposed purchase, as did Quotabale Value NZ. The local council said it was $325,000. (File photo)

Justice Gendall said the relationship between the Channers and the Boyles initially appeared as a good and helpful one. He noted that the Channers, by agreeing to sell the property at GV/RV had taken a “generous approach” to the Boyles.

A rates officer from the council, Kirsty McMenamin, provided an affidavit to the court saying the current rating as at May 2021 was $325,000 and the new rating valuation did not take effect until July.

But General Manager of Quotable Value NZ, David Nagel, provided an affidavit saying that although it would not come into effect for rating purposes until July 2021, the current valuation of the property from February 2021 had been $480,000.

The court also heard evidence from a registered valuer who assessed the market value of the property at May 2021 as $625,000.

The Boyles sought an order from the court requiring the Channers to sell the property for $325,000.

But Justice Gendall said he was satisfied that the proper interpretation of “what is a remarkably simple and straightforward provision” in the lease must align with the position put forward by the Channers and Nagel.

“The words ‘the current GV/RV’ at the operative time in the context here must reasonably mean ‘at the sum of $480,000’,” he said.

The Boyles’ claim was dismissed. The judge’s provisional view was that the Channers should be awarded costs, and he urged the parties to settle the matter between themselves.

Jeffrey Channer said on Friday he was pleased with the decision.

The Boyles’ business was still operating from the premises, but it was unknown at this stage whether that arrangement would continue, Channer said.

“It was an embittered dispute. It just got that way. It’s a shame that it did, but that’s the way it was,” he said.

Pierce and Anne-Christine Boyle said they were disappointed with the decision.

“We thought the South Wairarapa District Council was the authority. Obviously, it’s not,” they said.

“We are happy to move on and will continue to operate our business.”