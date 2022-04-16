BNZ back online after outage left customers unable to pay for fuel, groceries

BNZ customers reported being stuck at checkouts for fuel and groceries after internet and mobile banking stopped working on Saturday.

The bank notified customers on its website that it was investigating the issue at 10:19am, and confirmed the incident had been resolved at 3:21pm.

The outage attracted 1800 comments on the company’s Facebook page with customers reporting having had their cards declined when trying to buy fuel, groceries and other goods, disrupting their Easter weekend.

A BNZ spokesman confirmed the issue was resolved mid-afternoon with all online, mobile banking services and card services now available. Credit cards had not been impacted, the bank said.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” he said.

He didn’t detail the cause of the outage, or respond to questions about past outages or whether customers would be compensated.

One customer on the Facebook page said she was embarrassed to have her card declined, and then had to use a friend’s card and had been unable to pay her back as internet banking was down at the time.

Another customer who contacted Stuff said the outage was “causing some serious holiday chaos!”

Many customers reported they were trying to do their grocery shopping on Saturday due to the limited trading allowed over Easter, with some saying they were “absolutely mortified” to have their cards declined and had to abandon their trolleys full of shopping at the checkout.

Others had to call on friends and family to pay for cafe meals, and some were grateful for the kindness of strangers who had paid for their food or coffee.

BNZ said its branches would remain closed on Saturday so staff could assist their contact centre colleagues serving customers on the phone.