Wellington starts to hum again, with busy first weekend under orange light setting

Wellington businesses report life is coming back to the city, but say business is still down on pre-Covid times.

Life in Wellington could soon be back to normal – or at least a new version of normal – if a busy first weekend under the orange light setting is any indication.

Central city businesses reported strong trade and foot traffic over the Easter long weekend, with some suggesting both were at higher levels than at any time since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That didn’t mean a return to pre-pandemic life, however.

Simon Edmonds​ owns Tuatua cafe, on Wellington’s waterfront, and estimated business was still half of what it had been before Covid-19. “There's no tourists, and no people in the offices,” Edmonds said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Central city businesses reported strong trade over the Easter weekend, however it's still lagging behind pre-Covid levels.

However, the cafe had been pretty busy over the long weekend, and the general trend was up, he said.

At Chili Fashion & Art on Cuba Mall, owner Micky Mo​ agreed things were getting better, but had some ways to go to reach pre-pandemic levels. "It is getting a bit better," she said.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus​ was buoyed by the weekend’s activity, but suggested weekdays were the true test.

“There’s a lot of optimism from hospitality and retail that there might be more people in town, but people have to feel confident to come back into work,” Arcus said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A strong Wellington crowd turned out for the Phoenix’s first home match in more than 300 days.

“My sense is that confidence is building, but it’ll take a little bit of time before we see that on the street.”

Mayor Andy Foster agreed, calling office workers “the lifeblood” of the city. But he pointed to two signs of recovery at the weekend: more people, and more cars.

“It’s strange to see a small traffic jam, and go ‘this is great, we’re back’,” Foster said. “There are definitely more people in town, and that is a really good thing.”

He attended the Phoenix home match on Sunday afternoon – along with 18,183 others – and heralded a festive atmosphere in the stands, even if the 4-0 drubbing was not “the fairytale ending we wanted”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mayor Andy Foster says there were “more people on the streets, and more cars on the roads” over Easter weekend.

Te Papa spokesperson Kate Camp​ estimated there had been 3000 daily visitors to the museum at the weekend. That number, if confirmed, would double recent weekend day counts.

“There was a mini queue of people waiting, in the mornings, when the museum opened,” Camp said.

“There was a small queue outside the Gallipoli exhibit most of the weekend, which we haven’t seen for quite some time.”

Hospitality New Zealand Wellington president Jeremy Smith​ reported higher than normal occupancy rates in the city’s hotels, based on several conversations with hotel owners.

Rates had typically been hovering around 45%, but reportedly reached 70% over the weekend, Smith said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff There were more visitors to Wellington over the long weekend, but activity during the week would tell the full story.

“Overall, a good start to being in orange, and we look forward to an even busier weekend next weekend.”

Praveena Srinivasan​ and her family moved from India to Wellington in 2019, moving into a central city apartment soon afterwards, out of a desire to be amongst the city’s bustle.

"The place was full of tourists," she said. Then Covid-19 happened.

"It was so quiet. But now things are coming back to normal, and it will be nice to see tourists back," she said.

Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward councillor Tamatha Paul​ thought the central city was “slowly coming back to life”.

“Town was hissing on Thursday night before the long weekend,” Paul said. “The return of students definitely has brought a vibe back, but people are still a bit wary with Covid out and about.

“We’re not back to where we were, but we will be once it’s safe.”