Key to infrastructure delivery is for politicians to agree on what we need

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson at the announcement of a $14.6 billion tunnelled light rail system for Auckland.

Dileepa Fonseka is a Stuff writer on business and politics.

OPINION: American short story writer O. Henry said of New York: “It’ll​ be a great place – if they ever finish it.” In New Zealand, our cities will also be great places to live – if we ever decide what we should build.

It is always tempting to blame New Zealand’s long history of not delivering infrastructure on whichever political party is currently in charge of doing so, but analysis from the Infrastructure Commission shows that, apart from in the 1990s, governments of both stripes have actually been spending quite a bit of money on infrastructure.

A research report from the commission released in December shows New Zealand spends a similar proportion of its GDP on infrastructure as other high-income countries, and that this has been the case for the past 20 years.

Auckland Light Rail/Supplied There are plans to build tunnelled light rail in Auckland, but also plans to reverse this decision.

According to the commission’s analysis, this is even the case if you compare New Zealand to high-income countries that have experienced similar, or higher, population growth.

READ MORE:

* As NZ infrastructure languishes, countries from China to Norway are blazing ahead

* All political play and no workers make New Zealand a dull country

* Here's what my 'cheap' CBD apartment can tell us about housing

* Council funding woes perpetuating the housing crisis, thinktank says



We spend a similar proportion of our GDP on infrastructure as France, but you would struggle to find anyone who believes New Zealand gets similar outcomes out of it.

Supplied Infrastructure Commission director of economics Peter Nunns says New Zealand’s spending is comparable to other wealthy countries, but we are not getting enough bang for our buck.

For its part, the commission estimates France has achieved 23% better outcomes for a similar proportionate spend.

All of this links to the biggest issue of the moment – housing – because infrastructure investment is one of the key reasons why we apparently cannot build more houses.

To illustrate the importance of building infrastructure efficiently, thecommission’s economics director, Peter Nunns​, asks us to imagine what more bang for our buck might mean when it comes to infrastructure for unlocking land, or up-zoning it for housing.

"If you can deliver good quality infrastructure better – focusing on transport infrastructure or water infrastructure – then it potentially unlocks a lot more housing than you would otherwise be able to do at the cost that we’ve been building at."

On this the politicians can certainly be blamed, if only because they seem to be perennially pledging to cancel each other’s plans. Sometimes they even cancel their own.

When the Labour-NZ First government came to power, a number of road construction projects were put on hold.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Infrastructure is always cited as a key reason more homes can’t be built.

It also cancelled the existing Auckland Council light rail project in favour of its own, and this has now morphed into a tunnelled light metro system.

Now National is rising in the polls and pledging to cancel the tunnelled metro system.

You might say there are valid reasons to do this, not least how costly the new version of the light rail project might become.

But even if the reasons for cancellation are good, doing so will surely add even more uncertainty to New Zealand’s infrastructure pipeline.

Mooven​​ chief executiveMicah Gabriels has some interesting things to say on this topic, and sees light rail as a symbol of the infrastructure predicament we often find ourselves in.

“I know some of the teams who are involved in that, they did two years’ worth of work on that, and then it got shelved.

Supplied Micah Gabriels says there needs to be more certainty around NZ’s infrastructure pipeline.

“Then it comes back, and they spend another couple of years’ worth of work on it, and it might get shelved again.”

Mooven is an interesting New Zealand company that flies a little under the radar here, but is at the coalface of this issue.

It uses data and analytics to improve the speed at which infrastructure and construction projects are completed, and so reduces the level of disruption caused by such works.

It often finds the speed of construction can be improved by starting work an hour earlier, or changing small things around how projects operate.

Mooven is already active in Australia, and Gabriels is currently in San Francisco, shepherding the company’s expansion to the United States.

Incidentally, the Infrastructure Commission notes Australia achieves similarly bad outcomes to New Zealand when it comes to the efficiency of its infrastructure spending, but it has more infrastructure because it spends more as a proportion of its GDP.

Gabriels says there is just more certainty around the infrastructure pipeline in Australia.

He says different political regimes there are less likely to cancel the infrastructure plans of the other, and often the money has already been set aside.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Australia builds more infrastructure, as a percentage of GDP, than we do.

Gabriels’ theory is that it comes down to the size of the cities involved.

When cities reach a certain size, it is just harder to argue against certain forms of infrastructure such as large public transport projects. So any pledge to build roads becomes one to build both roads and public transport, and you get a broader consensus around what needs to be built.

There are, of course, other issues. The government of the day likely needs to take on more risk at the tender stage, and we need to actively encourage better-experienced foreign companies to come here and build things.

But if we want to get serious about infrastructure, we also need to try and come to a reasonable consensus around what we should build in the first place.